The Morning Briefing: The Deep State Still Wants to Kill Trump Before the Election

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sembenthwa took great pride in the coconut-flaked confections she made for the Jasmine Guy Fascination Camaraderie.

Advertisement

One of the more prominent divides in these Contentious States of America involves the opinions of the societal cancer commonly referred to by those of us on the Right as the Deep State.

Because we're fans of freedom, conservative Americans have a healthy and most necessary distrust of the machinations of the federal government. The Biden years have more than validated that distrust. The Jill Biden cabal running the presidency since 2021 has weaponized the Department of Justice to attack the political opponents of the desiccated husk masquerading as the chief executive of the United States. Illegal aliens are free to commit every violent crime under the sun while the Federal Bureau of Investigation rounds up people who sing hymns outside of abortion clinics.

The American Left celebrates this federal flexing of power.

So, we're not getting along much these days.

Something happened last month that a lot of the people on one side of the political aisle would like to forget about. Here's Kevin with a reminder:

It's been exactly one month since a smelly, pimply-faced incel's bullet narrowly missed President Trump's face. Bleeding and defiant, Trump rose moments after the bullet struck his ear, shook his fist in the air, and yelled, "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT" like the boss that he is. But the shooting seems like ancient history now because the mockingbird media mudpuppies running most of our news outlets have decided that the story was bad for their bolshie business because it shows that Trump has a pair of brass stones and is a true leader.

Advertisement

We have had little in the way of answers explaining how a lunatic kid was able to saunter up onto a rooftop and attempt to murder the former President of the United States of America. True, the rarest of rare things did follow the assassination attempt — a bureaucrat was forced to resign — but that was more of a smoke screen than anything else.

The story we're being told is that the Secret Service was plagued by a bout of incompetence after an extraordinary, lengthy run of doing its job exceedingly well.

As far as I am concerned, that doesn't pass the smell test.

The Executive Branch of the United States government under Joe Biden has been very focused on destroying Donald Trump. Since 2020, we live in a world of tinfoil hats, so it's not ridiculous to wonder if one of its agencies might have deliberately shirked its duties to put Trump in peril. In fact, that's easier for me to believe than the idea that one of the few government agencies that does its job well suddenly turned into a bunch of incompetent buffoons.

I write that as someone who typically expects those who are employed by government agencies to not do their jobs well.

For the longest time, the Democrats have been fond of blaming "rhetoric" for violence in the world. They even went through the motions of pretending that they'd tone it down when speaking of Donald Trump. As Catherine writes in a recent VIP post, that promise never came close to being kept.

Advertisement

Donald Trump is still a target because the Left wants him to be a target. There has been nothing to indicate that the alleged incompetence that allowed a disturbed young man to take a shot at Trump won't happen again.

The Democrats fear Trump's return to the presidency more than they fear anything else. In the last few years we've seen them go to extremes to achieve their political goals.

It's not a stretch to say that there are more extreme extremes for them to explore between now and November.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

"'Cow Sliding Down a Hill'~A Poem of Joy."

Cow sliding down a hill.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/rzJuu8RGeF — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 13, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. No, Harris Is Not the Frontrunner... Yet

How Much Is Elon Musk Willing to Lose to Protect Free Speech?

BINGO. Kamala's Hiding Until Early Voting Starts. Here's What Trump Can Do to Break Through.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. VIDEO: Tim Walz Is a Fascist, Communist, or Socialist Thug (Take Your Pick)

The Shot Ignored Around the World: It's Been One Month Since Trump Was Shot

Advertisement

CNN's Polling Expert Tells Democrats That Kamala May Be in More Trouble Than They Think

Ilhan Omar Primary Results [Live Election Returns]

Trump and Musk: Weak Presidents Put U.S. at Risk From Dictators

Chicago's Top Cop Warns Protesters: 'We're Not Going to Allow You to Riot' During Democratic Convention

Tim Walz Deployed National Guard to Shoot at Residents to Enforce Curfew

New Report Exposes Rampant Dysfunction in Secret Service Before Trump Assassination Attempt

What Does Warren Buffett Know About the Upcoming Recession That We Don’t?

The Curtain Rises on Act I of Shutdown Theater

Elon and Trump 'X' Interview and the Electronic 'Lisping' Issue

Arrest Merrick Garland. J6 'Praying Grandma' Hit With $103,000 Fine

Tim Walz Is Just Like You and Me — If You and I Have Friends Who Love Hamas

I Once Tried to Get Michael Vick a Gigantic, 200-Pound Dog.

Media Response to Harris’ Appropriation of a Trump Proposal Revealed More Than Just Bias

CBP Whistleblowers: ‘The Agency’s Goal Is to Bankrupt You, Make You Quit, Die, Kill Yourselves

Townhall Mothership

Here's What Tim Walz Had to Say During First Solo Address Since Joining the Ticket

CNN Host Puzzled By Audience's Reaction When Stephen Colbert Said This About CNN

#SiegHeil Alert. News of Tim Walz Hosting Pro-Hitler Imam Gets Worse With Unearthed Footage

Advertisement

Harris Team Tweaks News Headlines About Her From Various Publications Without Their Approval

A Massachusetts Media Outlet FINALLY Covers Chaos Caused by New Gun Laws

Cam&Co. GOA Welcomes Thousands of Gun Owners to Knoxville

How Many Concealed Carry Permits in NYC? The NYPD Isn't Saying.

Eurotrash FAIL. Thierry Breton's Threat to Elon Musk Seems to Have Backfired

1000%. Time to Leave NATO?

Equity! Elon Challenges Kamala to Twitter/X Talk

Biden Randomly Starts Screaming at Cancer Event, Appears to Forget What Year It Is and Obama's Name

Gun Permit Applications Are Skyrocketing in New York and New Jersey

On the Road Again: Trump Needs to Fire Up the Rally Schedule

The Eunuch Sings. David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris

Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements

White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

A Month After Trump's Assassination Attempt, Democrats' Rhetoric Hasn’t Changed

#Bodypositivity Activists Hopelessly Conflicted About Ozempic

Why Is Iran Hesitating to Retaliate Against Israel?

Troubling Is Brewing for Kamala Harris With the Antisemitic Wing of Her Party

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

BRING IT. Elon Musk, J.K. Rowling Named in Lawsuit by Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

Researchers figure out how to keep clocks on the Earth, Moon in sync

The Strange Heat Island Lurking Beneath Minneapolis

Bee Me

He stopped writing endings with "The Tommyknockers".

Stephen King Estate Reveals He Died Years Ago And His Twitter Account Is Being Run By A Mentally Ill, Glue-Sniffing Parrot With Tourette's https://t.co/Qi4RbX1Uqe pic.twitter.com/nRdNULxIyJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 14, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes