LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin

It's hard to believe, but Tuesday has come around again like clockwork, which means it's primary day. It's like these things happen every seven days or something.

Even though the presidential primaries are long over, we still have states with primaries for other races, and this week, voters in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin are going to the polls to decide House, Senate, and some statewide and local races.

The biggest race that people will be watching tonight is taking place in Minnesota (aka Walzland). Unrepentant antisemite Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) faces a primary challenge in the 5th District from Don Samuels, whom she beat two years ago. Samuels came close in 2022, but Omar has a distinct fundraising advantage this go-'round, and she has name ID on her side. She'll probably hold on, but fingers crossed that she'll go the way of her Squadmates Reps Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

Elsewhere in the Land of 10,000 Lakes (who counted them?), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) should coast through the Democrat primary, while the GOP features a race between retired NBA player Royce White and Joe Fraser. Both men are neck-and-neck when it comes to endorsements and fundraising, but White has an edge in name ID. Minnesota also has a couple of judicial seats on the ballot.

A few races in Wisconsin, Vermont, and Connecticut are worth watching. In the Badger State, three men are vying to face Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) in November. Two Democrats in Vermont are in a tight race to face Gov. Phil Scott (R-Vt.), who is popular and running unopposed in the GOP primary. In Connecticut, two Republicans are running to try to unseat Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in November.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Eastern in Vermont, at 8 p.m. Eastern in Connecticut, and at 9 p.m. Eastern in Minnesota and Wisconsin. You'll find the most up-to-date results below, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ. Stick with us throughout this election cycle for news and analysis.

