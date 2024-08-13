Trump and Musk: Weak Presidents Put U.S. at Risk From Dictators

Having a weak president in charge of the United States makes us vulnerable to attacks from ruthless dictators, Donald Trump and Elon Musk agreed during Trump’s interview on X August 12.

Trump repeatedly stated in the interview his conviction that Israel and Ukraine would never have been launched into war had he still been president. While leftists might fixate on Trump’s saying he had a good relationship with dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, Trump clarified that he meant the dictators had respected him and been willing to back off and negotiate instead of fighting it out. That made America and the world safer.

“They're at the top of their game, they're tough, they're smart, they're vicious, and they're going to protect their country” (or at least their own governments), Trump said. Presidents like Joe Biden or, God forbid, Kamala Harris are a catastrophe for the security of America in particular and the rest of the world too.

President Trump accused his predecessors and successor of making foolish decisions that caused the powerful dictatorships of Russia and Communist China to come together.

“Obama and Biden — and Bush, to a certain extent, in all fairness — forced Russia and China together. And if you're a history student, the first thing you learn is you cannot let Russia and China align,” Trump stated. “But then they also got, if you take a look, Iran and they have North Korea … In the old days, you had the Axis of evil. Here we have a modern-day Axis of evil,” he added.

These are powerful countries, very heavy nuclear [countries] — which is the biggest threat. You know, the biggest threat is not global warming, where the ocean is going to rise one 1/8 of an inch over the next 400 years … The biggest threat is nuclear warming, because we have five countries now that have significant nuclear power, and we have to not allow anything to happen with stupid people like Biden.

After the presidential debate, Trump noted, when Joe Biden “failed [so] miserably,” even the leftist media had to admit Biden acted senile and soon after Biden got out of the 2024 presidential race — “a coup,” as Trump said. But Biden isn’t the only member of his party who has terrible foreign policy.

“What I can tell you is this, we cannot have a Democrat. We cannot have [Kamala Harris]. She's incompetent. She's as bad as Biden in a different [way],” Trump stated.

Biden “was a horrible president, the worst president in history,” and one of the main reasons for that, according to Trump, is his foreign policy. “The Israeli attack would have never happened. Russia would never have attacked Ukraine. And we'd have no inflation, and we wouldn't have had the Afghanistan [withdrawal] mess,” Trump summed it up. One of Trump’s great victories during his presidency was the Abraham Accords, but under Biden Israel finds itself fighting a multi-front war. And the Afghanistan withdrawal was a bloody catastrophe.

Musk agreed with Trump that governments pondering an invasion or attack always consider a potential response from America and whether or not they “fear” the U.S. president. The X(Twitter) owner referred back to Trump’s near-death experience last month: “Look at the footage of the assassination [attempt], like, okay, you know, President Trump is like, don't mess with me … [but] they obviously have not been at all intimidated by Biden, and they certainly will not be intimidated by Kamala.” Musk added, “If the American president is someone, someone that … evil dictators are scared of, that makes a huge difference to the security of the world.”

Trump affirmed that from his own previous experience. Despite the Russia collusion hoax the left so long promulgated against Trump, “just a hoax created by Hillary Clinton and Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” which “put our country in danger,” Trump managed to keep Russian President Putin’s dreams of expansion in check. “I know Putin very well,” Trump told Musk. “He respected me, and … we would talk a lot about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye. But I said, ‘Don't ever do it. Don't ever do it.’” And until Biden came into office, Putin did not invade.

Under Trump, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream oil pipeline and encouraged U.S. domestic drilling. The media loves to claim, as Trump put it, that “I was a friend of Putin, and I loved Russia. No, he actually said to me one time, he said, ‘if you're my friend, I’d hate to see you as an enemy.’” That was before the “pathetic president” Biden took office, and suddenly the U.S. government was shutting down U.S. pipelines instead of Russian pipelines. “[Biden] shut down the … Keystone XL Pipeline” and waived sanctions on the Russian pipeline! Musk and Trump agreed that the president must be “tough” to deal with foreign dictators.

From Russia to China and beyond, Trump knew how to keep power-hungry, aggressive dictators hesitant about starting wars. “I know Putin, I know [China’s] President Xi, I know Kim Jong-Un of North Korea,” Trump said. “People will say, ‘Oh, this is terrible [what] he said’. [But] I'm not saying anything good or bad. They're at the top of their game, they're tough, they're smart, they're vicious, and they're going to protect their country … and when they see a Kamala, or when they see a Biden,” then such tyrants “can't believe this happened.” Then suddenly wars and invasions and aggressive grandstanding are the order of the day.

Iran, according to Trump, is another country that would not be publicly backing numerous terrorist groups if he were in office. “Iran was broke” several years ago because Trump worked to stop China from buying Iranian oil and he imposed sanctions on Iran. “And [Iran was] at a point where they … had no money for Hamas, they had no money for Hezbollah, they had no money for any of these instruments of terror. And it was amazing.” The situation is very different now, and how many innocent Israelis and others have been killed because of the Biden-Harris administration's incompetence?

Trump is always “America First,” and America is certainly also in “such a different place. We were respected. Think of it four years ago … Israel would have never been attacked, zero chance. And again, I said to Vladimir Putin, I said, Don't do it. You can't do it, Vladimir, you do it, it's going to be a bad day.”

No matter how one might deplore and condemn the unjust actions of dictators, from a diplomatic perspective, “getting along well with them is a good thing, not a bad thing.” Obama told him North Korea was the biggest threat, Trump stated. But Trump “worked [that] out very quickly.”

“Rocket Man,” as Trump called nuke-loving Kim Jong-Un, tried to threaten Trump by boasting he had a “red button on his desk,” but Trump wasn’t impressed. “I said, I have a red button on my desk too, but my red button is much bigger, and my red button works.”

That seemed to impact the North Korean dictator. “All of a sudden I got a call from him, and they said they want to meet,” Trump declared. I got along with him great. We were in no danger.” Kim Jong-Un has a lot of nukes, Trump said, and that’s why the U.S. president must be strong.