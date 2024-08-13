Tim Walz Deployed National Guard to Shoot at Residents to Enforce Curfew

When Kamala Harris introduced her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at a rally last week, Walz claimed that the Democrats are the party of freedom and respecting your neighbor's choices.

Advertisement

"In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and their personal choices that they make," he said. "Even if we wouldn't make the same choice for ourselves, there's a golden rule: mind your own damn business."

Nothing could be further from the truth. We've heard a lot since then about his totalitarianism during COVID, but something that hasn't gotten much attention — yet — is how Walz deployed the National Guard to literally shoot paintballs at residents for the horrible crime of sitting on their porches. This was how Walz enforced a curfew during the COVID lockdowns and the George Floyd riots.

"Police officers and National Guard forces in Minneapolis shot paintballs at residents standing outside on their porch, as a curfew was enforced throughout the city," the Independent reported on May 31, 2020. "A video posted on Twitter on Saturday night appears to show the Minnesota National Guard and state police ordering the residents of one street to go inside, before they turn their weapons on a group of residents."

The footage captures people rushing inside the property after shots are fired and shows where one member of the public has been hit by a paintball. Armed officers can be heard shouting “light ‘em up” before the shots start. At around the time of the shooting on Saturday, an 8pm curfew was implemented in Minneapolis, the city where protests started after the death of George Floyd on 25 May. Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, said that the National Guard will be fully mobilised. The number on duty in the city will rise from more than 4,000 to almost 11,000. The protests against Floyd’s death and other police killings have swept across the US in recent days.

Advertisement

If that's not terrifying enough, there's video. In the video, Minnesota National Guard members and state police are seen patrolling a residential street, instructing residents to go inside.

Recommended: Musk's Interview With Trump REALLY Triggered Kamala's Campaign

Shortly after, the officers are heard yelling "light 'em up" before firing paintballs at a group of people gathered on a porch. The footage shows the chaotic moment the residents scramble indoors, with paintballs seemingly striking one person.

Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen 🍉 (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

These people weren't rioting or committing any crimes; they were sitting on their own porch like any free American ought to be able to do. And they were shot at.

Walz, who is already under fire for allowing the George Floyd riots and destruction and killing to go on too long before finally doing something about it, was more concerned about law-abiding citizens doing nothing wrong.

Advertisement

This is honestly one of the most terrifying videos I've ever seen because this is hardly the kind of thing you would expect to see happening in America.