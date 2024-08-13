Musk's Interview With Trump REALLY Triggered Kamala's Campaign

If you caught Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump Monday night, you know it was two hours of unfiltered conversation on a wide range of topics — the border, Kamala Harris's record, energy, foreign policy, and so on. Trump even said he'd like to eliminate the Department of Education and return control of education to the states — an incredibly bold policy position, if you ask me.

The media naturally pooh-poohed the live discussion:

What's interesting to me is that so many media outlets felt the need to write negative articles about the Trump/Musk @XSpaces interview. They obviously realize the now 149 million people who looked in (as of this writing) were actually interested. And now they feel the threat.… pic.twitter.com/yjvnbVdxT2 — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) August 13, 2024

Sure, the media liked to focus on the problems that delayed it from starting, but, overall, it was a huge success.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

As you can imagine, the Kamala Harris campaign wasn't happy with Donald Trump having a platform to speak, and promptly used the event as a fundraising pitch, all while tossing out some unhinged accusations.

"Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com," the Harris-Walz campaign said in a statement, ironically posted to X/Twitter. "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."

As bizarre as that statement was, it pales in comparison to the email the campaign sent during the interview in the hopes of raising some money.

This has gotta be the most petty and unhinged campaign email of all time and it's even more hilarious considering neither Kamala, nor Tim Walz have spent more than 0 seconds doing an interview, a press conference, or any conversation. pic.twitter.com/abZBy7Ge10 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 13, 2024

If the campaign believes that Elon Musk is so evil and the platform is just a cesspool of misinformation and pro-Trump propaganda, why isn't the campaign exclusively on alternative microblogging platforms, like Threads, Mastodon, or Bluesky? Further, why is the Kamala campaign paying Musk for a verified account?

But perhaps the biggest issue here is that Kamala's campaign is hardly in a position to criticize anyone for conducting an interview. Especially since Musk has offered Kamala a chance to appear on the platform for a discussion as well:

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The Trump campaign also called out Kamala for being scared to speak to the media:

