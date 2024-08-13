Musk's Interview With Trump REALLY Triggered Kamala's Campaign

Matt Margolis | 12:12 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

If you caught Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump Monday night, you know it was two hours of unfiltered conversation on a wide range of topics — the border, Kamala Harris's record, energy, foreign policy, and so on. Trump even said he'd like to eliminate the Department of Education and return control of education to the states — an incredibly bold policy position, if you ask me.

The media naturally pooh-poohed the live discussion:

Sure, the media liked to focus on the problems that delayed it from starting, but, overall, it was a huge success. 

As you can imagine, the Kamala Harris campaign wasn't happy with Donald Trump having a platform to speak, and promptly used the event as a fundraising pitch, all while tossing out some unhinged accusations. 

"Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com," the Harris-Walz campaign said in a statement, ironically posted to X/Twitter. "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."

As bizarre as that statement was, it pales in comparison to the email the campaign sent during the interview in the hopes of raising some money.

If the campaign believes that Elon Musk is so evil and the platform is just a cesspool of misinformation and pro-Trump propaganda, why isn't the campaign exclusively on alternative microblogging platforms, like Threads, Mastodon, or Bluesky? Further, why is the Kamala campaign paying Musk for a verified account?

But perhaps the biggest issue here is that Kamala's campaign is hardly in a position to criticize anyone for conducting an interview.  Especially since Musk has offered Kamala a chance to appear on the platform for a discussion as well:

The Trump campaign also called out Kamala for being scared to speak to the media:

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELON MUSK KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

