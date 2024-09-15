Republicans React to the Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

After the second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in nine weeks, Republicans reacted to the news.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) sounded wistful as he expressed his relief that Trump wasn’t hurt.

I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.



Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

Congressional leaders weighed in. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and his wife visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for federal investigations into the assassination attempt:

Kelly and I are departing Mar-a-Lago, where we just spent a few hours with President Trump and are thanking God for protecting him today—once again. No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/43Rm8SPGU8 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 15, 2024

Very grateful President Trump is safe after another attempted assassination attempt. There is no place for political violence in our country, and those responsible for it must be held to account. I hope and expect USSS and the FBI will conduct a thorough, swift, and transparent… — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 15, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), himself the victim of an assassination attempt, called out the Secret Service and other authorities for not doing enough to keep Trump safe:

Authorities just acknowledged if President Trump was president, they'd do more to protect him.



This must change.



There have been TWO attempts on Trump’s life.



Secret Service must up their level of protection of him to their FULL capabilities—including expanding the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/1EuT7HLEoS — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 15, 2024

Of course, we know that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is launching his own investigation, as PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported.

The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.



The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) expressed his gratitude for God’s protection of Trump and revealed that he spoke to the former president and local law enforcement.

Thank God that President @realDonaldTrump is safe. Ann and I are grateful for the law enforcement that bravely responded. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 15, 2024

I’ve reached out to President @realDonaldTrump and just spoke with @PBCountySheriff Ric Bradshaw about the assassination attempt.



God bless our law enforcement. The vile rhetoric toward Trump is dangerous and must stop. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 15, 2024

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who has been on the forefront of the investigation into the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., asked for prayers for Trump.

Pray for God’s protection over President Trump and his family. Evil is after him — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 15, 2024

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) requested prayers as well.

Pray for President Trump. Pray for America. https://t.co/TpJPIBPzFJ — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) September 15, 2024

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) expressed his gratitude for the law enforcement professionals who kept the situation under control.

I’m grateful for the law enforcement officers who acted quickly to keep President Trump and others safe.



Political violence has absolutely no place in the United States of America and I’m praying for President Trump, his family, and our entire nation during these trying times. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) September 16, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) asked the question that we should all be asking of Democrats and members of the mainstream press:

Dear Democrats and your activists in the media,



Is two assassination attempts on Donald Trump’s life considered a “threat to democracy” yet? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 15, 2024

Of course, each one of these posts on X attracted comments from the unhinged left making snide remarks about Trump and often calling for gun control. Leave it to leftists to politicize something so heinous.

At the same time, we can be thankful for these Republicans for standing with Trump — even when they don't always see eye-to-eye with him.