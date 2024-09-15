Republicans React to the Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Chris Queen | 10:22 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After the second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in nine weeks, Republicans reacted to the news.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) sounded wistful as he expressed his relief that Trump wasn’t hurt.

Congressional leaders weighed in. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and his wife visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for federal investigations into the assassination attempt:

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), himself the victim of an assassination attempt, called out the Secret Service and other authorities for not doing enough to keep Trump safe:

Of course, we know that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is launching his own investigation, as PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) expressed his gratitude for God’s protection of Trump and revealed that he spoke to the former president and local law enforcement.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who has been on the forefront of the investigation into the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., asked for prayers for Trump.

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) requested prayers as well.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) expressed his gratitude for the law enforcement professionals who kept the situation under control.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) asked the question that we should all be asking of Democrats and members of the mainstream press:

Of course, each one of these posts on X attracted comments from the unhinged left making snide remarks about Trump and often calling for gun control. Leave it to leftists to politicize something so heinous.

At the same time, we can be thankful for these Republicans for standing with Trump — even when they don't always see eye-to-eye with him.

