The Morning Briefing: Hamas-Loving Harris Is Working Hard for the Dearborn Vote

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Calalyx dabbled in calligraphy to recharge his batteries after a particularly intense weekend of competitive Crab Rangoon eating.

Advertisement

I would like to start the week off by clarifying that I have yet to be swept up in Kamalamania.

It's really something watching the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media hype up Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in an effort to make them seem fun and normal.

When they came out of the gate with the "America's Dad" crap after Walz was announced as the running mate I knew that I was going to have to work on drinking in moderation or straight-up abstinence if my liver was going to make it to November. OK, Labor Day.

The Kamala rebrand is so over the top because we all know that non-coastal Dems are not the biggest fans of Madame Veep. I'm not really sure that anyone outside of California is a fan.

They're desperate to do the whole "dad energy" thing with Vance because Dems greatly need voters to believe that their cackling, bozo candidate has some adult supervision. It's also intended as a smokescreen to hide the fact that he's a raging progressive lunatic. In reality, Snoop Dogg has more legitimate dad energy than Tim Walz ever will.

The marketing campaign will never be able to mask the harsh reality that the Democratic Party's standard-bearers in 2024 are trying to drag the United States off of the commie cliff.

American politicians standing on that cliff have been trying to play both sides of the Israel-Hamas war, and Kamala Harris has been the most notable example of that. She won't say she's abandoning Israel because she needs to appeal to flyover country Democrats. She is, however, quick to lapse into the "pity poor Gaza" talk that is so fashionable among the anti-Semitic Hamas fans.

Advertisement

Catherine wrote about the latest Hamas/Gaza human shield event:

VP Kamala Harris, once again appealing to the “Death to America and Israel” vote, used completely unverified, Hamas-issued casualty numbers to bash Israel for a strike on Hamas terrorists. IDF conducted a precision strike on a Hamas headquarters hidden in a Gazan school/mosque this weekend, killing at least 19 terrorists. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry was quick to issue extravagant and entirely unverified casualty counts, asserting Israel had brutally and causelessly slaughtered innocent families and children at prayer. Guess which source Kamala Harris trusted? Yep, that’s right: the genocidal terrorists.

Harris immediately lamented the civilian casualties, because she and her Democratic colleagues in Washington continue to insist that Gaza is populated with haloed innocents. Once again: Hamas is Gaza, and Gaza is Hamas. Hamas isn't growing their killers in a lab, after all.

This is the same kind of response that Harris had when the Israel Defense Forces rescued four hostages in June. Israel has a right to defend itself but, hey, let's not get anyone hurt during a war, goes the Dem thinking. Apparently, the Israelis should have merely issued a strongly-worded letter in response to young people being slaughtered at a music festival.

With Michigan being so important to victory for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, the Dems have decided to keep it in play by giving a "wink-wink, nudge-nudge" to the substantial number of Muslim voters in the state. Who knows if anything short of completely disavowing Israel will play with the all-important "free Palestine" Dearborn portion of the Michigan electorate.

Advertisement

I'm sure that hasn't been completely ruled out at Harris-Walz campaign headquarters.

Kamala Harris is trying to become all things for all people. She's now promising to be tough on the border after years of insisting that it's secure. She's also stealing things from Trump's policy ideas, which Matt wrote about here. Talking out both sides of her mouth when it comes to the Israel-Gaza war may not bear much fruit for her though.

Harris gets away with being all over the place like that because the MSM hacks are protecting her, of course. They'll keep up the "YAS QUEEN!" incurious nonsense for as long as possible. She may end up staking out positions on both sides of every hot-button issue except abortion by the time someone finally gets around to interviewing her.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. THE DEBATE IS ON! I'm Not Saying Trump Reads VodkaPundit But...

A Cop Gets His Head Bashed in at a 'Mostly Peaceful' Protest, Marking 10 Years Since Michael Brown Died

British Top Cop Threatens American 'Keyboard Warriors' Posting About Riots: 'We'll Come After You'

Britain Is Now a Totalitarian State

Advertisement

She loves terrorists. Kamala Uses Hamas Claims To Bash Israel

Desperate Kamala Just Stole a Trump Policy Proposal

Trump Campaign Confirms Hack of Sensitive Docs

Guess How Many Terror Watchlist Illegals Biden and Harris Have Released Into the U.S.?

The Disastrous Rollout of Tim Walz Ends With Humiliating Admission by Harris Campaign

Another Day, Another Secret Service Lie About the Trump Assassination Attempt Busted

Biden's VA Forcing Veterans to Return Disability and Separation Payouts, Leaving Some Bankrupt

Tim Walz, a Jihadi Cleric, and Hitler Walk Into a Bar...

Group Sues Planned Parenthood for Inadequately Assessing Kids Before Starting Hormone Treatment

Did the Secret Service Abandon Trump in Butler? New Body Cam Videos Make You Wonder.

[UPDATED] The Thrill of Victory, the Agony of Death, and Hope of Jesus at the CrossFit Games

Um...Olympics Official: No ‘Scientifically Solid System’ for Sex Determination

+1. America and Europe Need Mass Deportations Now

Tim Walz, 'Folksy' Socialist

Sunday Thoughts: Lessons to Learn?

New ‘Electric Lady Studios’ Documentary Highlights Jimi Hendrix’s Brilliant Manhattan Recording Studio

Now Even the New York Times Wants Biden to Resign

Will America’s Media Help Iran Interfere in the 2024 Election?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Stop Fussing And Unleash The Full Power Of Persuasion

It Was an Absolute Freak Show at Kamala Harris' Nevada Rally

Kamala Harris Calls for Ceasefire As Anti-Israel Protestors Vow to Withhold Their Vote

Advertisement

Top Biden Aide Knows Who Tanked Joe's 2024 Re-election Effort...and It's Not Obama

Let's Be Real. Maine's Waiting Period Wasn't Prompted By Anything

As Gun Makers Bail on Connecticut, Lawmakers in Denial

Trump Says Assassination Attempt Didn't Turn Him Into a Gun Grabber

Inmates...asylum...Boeing Gets Massive Contract With Air Force for Some Reason

CNN: Sinwar Wants to Play Let's Make a Deal

Hungry for the Lord: Sunday Reflection

So. Much. Fun. WATCH: The Two Moments JD Vance Wrecked Left-Wing Interviewers on Sunday

Tulsi Gabbard Sounds Off on Being Put on TSA 'Quiet Skies' List: 'The Ultimate Sense of Betrayal'

Gov. Photo Op: Gavin Newsom Hires $200K a Year Photographer, Bet You Can Guess Who Pays the Bill

No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Kamala a B**CH

Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free (and a COMPLETE CLUSTER)

MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: One Was a Bridge Too Far

IDF Takes Out Terrorist HQ Hiding in Gaza School. Wokies Are Mad at Israel.

Biden Suddenly Notices He’s Very Old, Admits He Was Forced Out

Rest Assured, the Biden-Harris Regime Is Still Tracking Terrorists. Just Not Ones You’d Expect.

Advertisement

Even Kamala Harris Knows She Has Nothing to Run On

Kamala Harris' Honeymoon Bounce Wasn't Big Enough

The Underappreciated Talents of Transgenders

Around the Interwebz

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Struts Past $1B Global Box Office; Soon To Become Biggest R-Rated Movie Ever Worldwide

520-million-year-old larva fossil reveals the origins of arthropods

This Ancient, Toothy Sea Beast Sustains Ecosystems in the Pacific Northwest

Bee Me

In Latest Bond Film, 007 Tasked With Taking Down 83-Year-Old British Grandma Who Shared Inaccurate Meme https://t.co/6qYAi4LpOg pic.twitter.com/T3Ce9fyTZd — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 11, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

House in Italian Quarter, 1923 pic.twitter.com/5qKeUfw90t — Edward Hopper (@artisthopper) August 12, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes