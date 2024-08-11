Desperate Kamala Just Stole a Trump Policy Proposal

Kamala Harris has been running away from the media, refusing to participate in any interviews or talk about anything substantively about policy. She claimed she no longer supports a ban fracking, but who know what her current position is because she's not taking any questions. How about defunding the police—what's her position on that? She's doing her best to hide what her agenda is, but interesting enough, on Saturday night she didn't drop a new policy position.

During a rally in Las Vegas, she said she would "eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitility workers."

And that's not a typo—she said "hospitility" not "hospitality."

Kamala just announced she is stealing President Trump's "NO TAX ON TIPS" proposal.



But like everything else she says, it's a pure political calculation she'll never actually do — but President Trump WILL. pic.twitter.com/8MiJ8eFreu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2024

Moving on from the fact that she clearly lost the battle with the teleprompter on that announcement, don't you find it extremely bizarre that the first new policy position she has taken this campaign is actually a Trump policy?

In fact, Donald Trump first announced the policy back in June in Nevada.

"For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy. Because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," Trump said.



This also represents yet another Kamala Harris flip-flop because, Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which added 87,000 new IRS agents and eventually created a new program designed to streamline the reporting of tips.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) proposed a revenue procedure this week to crack down on the service industry's reporting of tips. The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program would be a voluntary tip reporting system in which the IRS and service industry companies cooperate, according to the announcement Monday. As part of the proposal, the IRS will give the public until early May to provide feedback on the program before implementing it. "Those 87,000 new IRS agents that you were promised would only target the rich," tweeted Mike Palicz, federal affairs manager at Americans for Tax Reform. "They're coming after waitresses' tips now."

Obviously, this is not an issue Kamala Harris really cared about. So, the question we have to ask is why Kamala Harris would take a position that Trump had long established as a key policy proposal of his 2024 campaign. The media narrative at the moment is that Kamala Harris has the enthusiasm and the momentum. But, if that were true, why is she stealing a key Trump campaign policy?

This is not something that Kamala Harris would do if she thought she was ahead. Candidates will make bold policy positions during a campaign to have something that stands out and appeal to voters they need to win. But, taking a longstanding campaign policy proposal from your opponent? That's an act of desperation, not a sign of confidence.