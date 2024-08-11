British Top Cop Threatens American 'Keyboard Warriors' Posting About Riots: 'We'll Come After You'

Metropolitan Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley issued an empty warning to Americans during a press conference on Saturday.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warns anyone involved in violent disorder: We will throw the full force of the law at you.



Being a keyboard warrior, does not make you safe from the law.



If you are committing crimes on the streets, or online, we will come after you. pic.twitter.com/wtr96G6gCS — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) August 8, 2024

He's welcome to try to come here and enforce his silly anti-free speech laws. I would caution Sir Mark that there are some places -- like most of Texas, Florida, and any place he sees the Confederate battle flag -- where he should tread very lightly or not at all.

To use the excellent British word for nuts, Rowley is balmy.

The commish claims that even Elon Musk is not immune. Musk had the temerity to suggest that the riots could mean that Great Britain is headed for "civil war." A reporter asked Rowley, “What are you considering when it comes to dealing with people who are whipping up this kind of behavior from behind a keyboard and maybe in a different country?”

“You can be guilty of offenses of, of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred," Rowley said. "There are numerous terrorist offenses regarding the sort of publishing of material. All of those offenses are in play if people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets, and we will come after those individuals, just as we will physically confront on the streets the thugs and the yobs who are taking, who are causing the problems for communities.”

Sir Mark has a thin skin. A reporter tried to ask him about Great Britain's "two-tiered justice system," and this was his response.

This makes it clear that clueless idiots like Mark Rowley will remain deaf and do nothing to calm or resolve things.



What a ridiculous petulant response from Rowley. https://t.co/TnQaN5stAX — Graham (@GrahamReturnOf) August 5, 2024

Two-tiered policing? Watch these clips of machete-armed Muslim gangs rampaging through the city of Birmingham without a bobby in sight.

Daily Wire:

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, an activist and a former Muslim who is now Christian, highlighted the actions of the “Muslim Defence League” in a post on X, saying that it’s “a group of loosely organized young Muslim men have been parading around their towns armed with weapons in response to what they perceive as a threat to Muslim communities. They have largely been goaded on by the rhetoric of senior politicians such as Sir Keir Starmer.” She noted that there has been no press conference to talk about the threat of “‘far-right’ Muslim gangs – young men walking around their towns with machetes and pipes. In fact, videos have emerged of police in Stoke encouraging Muslim men to discard their knifes at the mosque.”

This is not a mirage or an illusion. The political leaders in Great Britain have made a conscious, premeditated decision to allow a "state within a state" with a separate justice system and police force. It's not a right-wing fantasy or "misinformation." It's real, and Rowley denying it in such a dismissive way only gives credence to the charge.

Elon Musk responded to a video of someone being arrested for an online comment with a simple question: "Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?"

Perhaps Prime Minister Starmer can't tell the difference.