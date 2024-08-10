Trump Campaign Confirms Hack of Sensitive Docs

A member of the Trump campaign has confirmed that hackers have obtained and leaked confidential documents to the media. The hackers could be Iranian.

Politico reported Saturday that it had received "emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump’s operation." In response, Trump’s campaign pointed to a new Microsoft report that claimed Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign." Microsoft has not clarified if Donald Trump was the targeted candidate, but the Trump campaign blamed "foreign sources."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, according to Politico, “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process.”

Cheung added, “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.” The leaked documents are reportedly a dossier on Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

Politico wrote:

The research dossier was a 271-page document based on publicly available information about Vance’s past record and statements, with some — such as his past criticisms of Trump — identified in the document as “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES.” The person also sent part of a research document about Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was also a finalist for the vice presidential nomination.

The leaker also reportedly claimed to have a “variety of documents from [Trump’s] legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions.” According to Politico, the person wrote, “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.” Because that’s not suspicious at all.

I will say, as my own personal commentary, that it is possible domestic hackers were involved in the hack. But foreign agents aren’t the only ones trying to sow anti-Trump chaos now. The leaker has not been positively identified, and the hackers being Iranian seems to be an unconfirmed speculation. Politico said it hadn’t identified the hacker. Well, after the Secret Service was exposed for its catastrophic failure before and during the Trump assassination attempt, leftists in the media and government began suddenly and frantically hurling accusations at Iranians, and Trump seemed to believe them, so that is nothing new. Of course, there is no known link between the “plot” and the actual shooting.

There is no doubt at all, of course, that the evil government of Iran hates Donald Trump and would like to see him both defeated in this election and dead. So would the Chinese Communist Party. Either government’s agents could well have hacked Trump’s campaign. On the other hand, Microsoft has not even clarified if Trump’s was the presidential campaign hacked by Iranians, per Politico. It seems Americans will have to wait for more information — and from a reliable source — on who could have hacked into the Trump campaign in such a major security breach.