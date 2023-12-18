The Morning Briefing: The Rot on American Campuses Stinks More Every Day

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yasmundt left nothing to chance when prepping for the annual "Night of a Thousand Tartlets" competition at the Village Reckoning.

Advertisement

Wow, that was quite the cold bucket of water in the face as I was emerging from my regularly scheduled weekly news hiatus. I had mostly remained unaware of the Senate sex kerfuffle. The ick factor was strong with that story and, as Kevin reminds us, was brought to us from the party wants to "bring back decency." If you want a real laugh, Rick writes that NBC News has decided that conservative media is somehow responsible for a Democrat making a sex tape at work.

In more disturbing news, the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas cancer on college campuses is even worse than many thought. Rick covered this one as well:

The Harvard Center for Political Studies and Harris released a shocking poll about Israel that's too gruesome to be believed. And yet, it's there in black and white. The poll found 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the longterm answer to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” “These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) told the New York Post. “Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,”

The protests in support of Hamas that we've seen since October have been bad enough, quantifying the sentiment makes it seem even worse though. Those aren't the only jarring numbers in the poll. There is a lot to digest, and none of it is pleasant, especially the responses when asked if Hamas's Oct. 7 attack was justified: "Sixty percent of 18-24 voters said the killing of 1.200 innocent people could be justified."

Advertisement

We kicked off last week discussing the firing of University of Pennsylvania's Liz Magill. I mentioned that getting rid of a few university presidents here and there wasn't enough to reverse the damage that has been done to campus culture in America, but it was nice to see something done. Alas, Magill was the only domino to fall. Academia's status quo is largely intact.

Obviously, this problem will take a lot of effort to push back even a little on. At least it's getting a lot of attention and, thanks to the fact that radical lefties like to act out, the story isn't going away. We've already got an exhausting year ahead of us, but the outrage over the rabidly un-American sentiments in Academia has to stay strong.

Our sister site Twitchy shared this from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Antisemitism is a major concern on campuses. But the problem is deeper.



These are places of moral decay that have embraced an ideology inconsistent with our founding principles.



We have the obligation to speak out against this with clarity and decency. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) December 17, 2023

Weird, huh? They stopped teaching real history and the founding principles and — VOILA! —an entire generation of youth strays away from them.

This has all been by design, of course. I wrote about it in "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" over 10 years ago. While the pandemic opened a lot of eyes to the evil of the K-12 teachers unions, the Hamas attacks have done the same regarding Academia. People pay a small fortune to send their kids to schools where they're taught to hate the United States and its allies.

Advertisement

We can't shut down all of the colleges in America and start over, although it sometimes feels as if that's the only real solution. We're probably not done seeing the worst of it. The more scrutiny these institutions receive, the more intellectual and ideological damage we are going to find.

Like all big messes, the only way to start is to clean up what's right in front of us.

We're gonna need some hazmat suits for this job.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

I need this kind of peace.. they not worried about a thing pic.twitter.com/tYA5gcFuGq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 17, 2023





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Biden Finally Built an EV Charging Station but There's One Little Problem...

Oh. NBC News Blames Gay Porn Video Scandal on 'Conservative Outlets'

Southwest Airlines Caves to Fat Mob, Gives Away Free Seats to Obese Passengers

Senate Sodomite in Capitol Sex Tape Is the Latest Attempt by Biden to 'Bring Back Decency'

Let's Go Brandon! Homelessness Now at Highest Level in U.S. History

Sunday Thoughts: Advent, Salvation, and Repentance

You Know About George Soros, but This Foreign Megadonor May Be Even More Dangerous

Advertisement

Let's Be Clear — This Is About Joe Biden, Not Hunter Biden

To Win This War, We Cannot Be Distracted by the New York Times

The New Disney War Heats Up

We Can’t Say We Weren’t Warned, Or, The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same

The rot runs deep. Left-Wing Academia Defends Harvard President From Plagiarism Charges

New Hollywood Hate Flick: White People ‘The Most Dangerous Animal on the Planet’

Chicago Begins Impounding 'Rogue' Migrant Buses as a New Law Increases Penalties

U.S. Relies on China, Congo Abusive Labor for Key Mineral

Trump Makes a Big Promise About What Will Happen When He Wins

Is Joe Biden Funding Hamas? Yeah, Kind Of.

Coalition Breakdown: Anti-Israel Delaware State Rep Heckles Harris at Veep’s Holiday Party

51% of Young Americans Think Israel Should Be 'Ended' and 'Given to Hamas'

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going To Work Out The Way They Think

WH Wants Hunter Biden to 'Please Stop Talking in Public'

Social Media Mocks Biden’s Newest Ad With Obama

Nikki Haley Slams Media's Obsession Over Trump

New Mexico Newspaper Has Refreshing Take on Governor's Gun Control Agenda

Chicago Sun-Times Misses Major Point In Gun Violence Story

Report on 'Glock Switches' Finally Provides Hard Numbers

#TrueStory. Obama: Yeah, Biden Can Lose the White House in 2024

Democrat Arizona Governor Signs Order to Send National Guard to Border

Hamas Admits to Shelling Israeli Hospital

Advertisement

Schadenfreudelicious. Harvard Early Admissions Applications Plunge 17 Percent

Self-Avowed Christian Nationalist Romps to 11-Point Win in Oklahoma Special State Senate Election

Lock 'em up! Anti-Israel Activists Surround and Terrorize Line of Kids Going to See Santa at Mall

Bill Maher Is a Better School Than Harvard: Watch His Eight Minute History Lesson on Israel and Hamas

Put on Your Shocked Faces: Audit Finds No Documentation Supporting Many Canadian COVID Decisions

Mike Pompeo: 'Antisemitism Is a Major Concern on Campuses. But the Problem Is Deeper.'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Grand Theft Auto 6 Stole My Stolen Identity

We Stayed Out of Your Bedroom, Now Stay Out of Our Senate Chambers

Javier Milei Delivers Shock Therapy to Argentina Economy and It's Glorious to See

'Wreaths Across America' Remembers the Fallen

Disney Partners with Meta, CCP-Tied TikTok Amid X Boycott

The Ironclad Case for Impeaching Joe Biden That Republicans Aren't Pursuing... Yet.

War on Christmas: News From the Front Pt. II

Who Are The Five Senate Democrats Open to Convicting Joe Biden if Impeached?

Senate Porn, Identity Politics, and the Victim Mentality

Around the Interwebz

‘Mission: Impossible’ Star Shares Biggest Lesson Of Tom Cruise’s Legendary Work Ethic

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos says what we’re all thinking: “Blue Origin needs to be much faster”

How Christmas Murder Mysteries Became a U.K. Holiday Tradition

Reduct This

I Gave a Mouse a Cookie And Now I’m in a Toxic, One-Sided Relationship: https://t.co/8iT8Hl08RT pic.twitter.com/EHNmE5E5aK — Reductress (@Reductress) December 17, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes