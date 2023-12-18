The Morning Briefing: The Rot on American Campuses Stinks More Every Day

Top O' the Briefing
Wow, that was quite the cold bucket of water in the face as I was emerging from my regularly scheduled weekly news hiatus. I had mostly remained unaware of the Senate sex kerfuffle. The ick factor was strong with that story and, as Kevin reminds us, was brought to us from the party wants to "bring back decency." If you want a real laugh, Rick writes that NBC News has decided that conservative media is somehow responsible for a Democrat making a sex tape at work.
In more disturbing news, the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas cancer on college campuses is even worse than many thought. Rick covered this one as well:
The Harvard Center for Political Studies and Harris released a shocking poll about Israel that's too gruesome to be believed. And yet, it's there in black and white.
The poll found 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the longterm answer to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.”
“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) told the New York Post. “Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,”
The protests in support of Hamas that we've seen since October have been bad enough, quantifying the sentiment makes it seem even worse though. Those aren't the only jarring numbers in the poll. There is a lot to digest, and none of it is pleasant, especially the responses when asked if Hamas's Oct. 7 attack was justified: "Sixty percent of 18-24 voters said the killing of 1.200 innocent people could be justified."
We kicked off last week discussing the firing of University of Pennsylvania's Liz Magill. I mentioned that getting rid of a few university presidents here and there wasn't enough to reverse the damage that has been done to campus culture in America, but it was nice to see something done. Alas, Magill was the only domino to fall. Academia's status quo is largely intact.
Obviously, this problem will take a lot of effort to push back even a little on. At least it's getting a lot of attention and, thanks to the fact that radical lefties like to act out, the story isn't going away. We've already got an exhausting year ahead of us, but the outrage over the rabidly un-American sentiments in Academia has to stay strong.
Our sister site Twitchy shared this from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:
Antisemitism is a major concern on campuses. But the problem is deeper.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) December 17, 2023
These are places of moral decay that have embraced an ideology inconsistent with our founding principles.
We have the obligation to speak out against this with clarity and decency.
Weird, huh? They stopped teaching real history and the founding principles and — VOILA! —an entire generation of youth strays away from them.
This has all been by design, of course. I wrote about it in "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" over 10 years ago. While the pandemic opened a lot of eyes to the evil of the K-12 teachers unions, the Hamas attacks have done the same regarding Academia. People pay a small fortune to send their kids to schools where they're taught to hate the United States and its allies.
We can't shut down all of the colleges in America and start over, although it sometimes feels as if that's the only real solution. We're probably not done seeing the worst of it. The more scrutiny these institutions receive, the more intellectual and ideological damage we are going to find.
Like all big messes, the only way to start is to clean up what's right in front of us.
We're gonna need some hazmat suits for this job.
