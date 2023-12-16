Southwest Airlines Caves to Fat Mob, Gives Away Free Seats to Obese Passengers

Ben Bartee | 2:12 PM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The fats (and the medical industry that consequently benefits from the provision of the “healthcare” they require) have won yet another (nominal) victory in their ongoing bid to force society to not only accommodate but celebrate their unnatural girth as some peculiar form of feminist-flavored self-empowerment.

(Victoria Taft also reported on this story recently.)

Via New York Post:

Plus-size TikTokkers are praising Southwest Airlines for its “customer of size” policy, which allows overweight passengers to request a complimentary seat and forces the flight staff to accommodate larger flyers — even if that means kicking others with tickets off the flight.

“If you’re fat, you know the anxiety of flying and this alleviates it a lot,” Caroline, a travel influencer who said she is a size 20, told her nearly 200,000 followers in a video posted at the end of October.

“I had a very comfortable flight just feeling like I was allowed to take up the space I needed.”

Under the Texas-based airline’s policy, customers whose bodies “encroach” past the armrest are entitled to an extra seat at no additional cost.

This is terribly enabling behavior. It’s like the government van rolling down the street and tossing free syringes and dope out of the window trick-or-treat style on Skid Row.

Personally, what fair policy I would like to see enacted by airlines is a charging scheme on a per pound (or per kilogram if you live literally anywhere outside of the United States, Liberia, or Myanmar, which insist on being special by adhering to the nonsensical imperial system) basis. This would include, of course, luggage as well as actual body poundage.

It seems the only real way to fairly charge customers; why should a person with no baggage, who in physical reality occupies much less space and weight on a flight than a person with twelve checked bags, be made to pay the same cost of admission?

By the same token, it, again as a matter of physics, takes more jet fuel and cabin space to ferry a 300-pound hog from here to there than someone who weighs a third of that.

Plus, you’d have the added benefit of a bit of public shaming of the fats placed on scales at the check-in desk in the same way that luggage is now weighed, which can be nothing but a positive motivator to shed pounds for their own good.

Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: OBESITY

