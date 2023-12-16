Coalition Breakdown: Anti-Israel Delaware State Rep Heckles Harris at Veep’s Holiday Party

Heading into 2024, the Democrats are in deep trouble, and unless they have a new bag of dirty tricks up their sleeve (which they very well may), they may not be able to count on transforming the nation into a socialist internationalist dystopia as quickly and easily as they had hoped to do. The Biden regime’s far-left base is enraged over Old Joe and his henchmen continuing to profess support for Israel, as increasingly hollow as that support really is. And now a hard-left Delaware state representative has gone so far as to shout down Vice President Kamala Harris at the vice president’s own holiday party for failing to prevent Israel from defending itself.

The New York Post reported that Harris was “momentarily shouted down by a Democratic state lawmaker as she gave remarks during a holiday party at her home on Monday.” Harris and Second Guy Doug Emhoff were entertaining a gaggle of Democrat elected officials when one of them made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t in the least charmed or overawed to be in the august company of our first female vice president. The hijab-wearing Delaware state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Of Course) began behaving as if she were at a pro-Palestinian demonstration: she “unfurled a sign that read ‘ceasefire’ and began shouting at the vice president.”

Wilson-Anton shouted: “Madam Vice President, I am a rep from Delaware. Did you know in Bethlehem they are not celebrating Christmas? Did you know in Bethlehem, baby Jesus is under rubble? Why won’t you call for a cease-fire?”

Wilson-Anton’s rant betrayed her shaky knowledge of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is indeed true that in Bethlehem this year, there are no Christmas celebrations: Bethlehem’s Muslim officials canceled them “in honor of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people in Gaza.” But Bethlehem is not in Gaza; it is in Judea and Samaria (that is, the West Bank), where there is currently no war raging. Accordingly, Wilson-Anton’s cry that “baby Jesus under rubble” may have been a neat rhetorical flourish, but it ultimately rang hollow.

It certainly left the putative vice president unmoved. As if she were a primary school teacher speaking to an obstreperous second-grader, Harris said to Wilson-Anton: “I appreciate you wanting to be heard, but right now I’m speaking.” That ended the unpleasantness at her party, but the incident demonstrated anew how shaky the Democrats’ coalition is at this point. Early in November, Nihad Awad of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who has said that the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel made him “happy,” threatened to cut off all Muslim support for four more years of the Biden regime: “The language that President Biden and his party understand is the language of votes in the 2023 elections and our message is: No cease-fire, no votes. No votes in Michigan, no votes in Arizona, no votes in Georgia, no votes in Nevada, no votes in Wisconsin, no votes in Pennsylvania.”

These were, of course, the key swing states that allowed Old Joe to pretend to be president over the last three years. But not this time. Awad concluded: “No votes for you anywhere if you don’t call for a cease-fire now.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib said the same thing: “The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a cease-fire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”

Madinah Wilson-Anton’s theatrics at Kamala Harris’ party just drove the point home even more vividly. Old Joe and The Cackler can’t count on the support of the far left if they don’t withdraw support unequivocally from Israel, which would cause them troubles from others in their coalition.

The Democrat establishment, however, is likely gambling that this is a hollow threat. After all, Madinah Wilson-Anton and her ilk aren’t going to vote for Donald Trump, or whoever the Republican candidate might turn out to be, no matter how angry they get at Old Joe. But they are pushing the Biden regime to put increasing pressure on Israel, abetting the false claim that the Israelis are bombing Gaza indiscriminately. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeated Hamas propaganda in warning Israel that it must do more to reduce civilian deaths, when in reality the proportion of civilians killed in Gaza is lower than the death toll of civilians in other recent conflicts, notably the battle of Mosul against ISIS in Iraq. And since Oct. 7, Biden has given $100 million to Gaza and the West Bank, and $10 billion to Hamas’ financiers, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

All that, however, will not mollify Wilson-Anton, Awad, or Tlaib. So expect more pressure on Israel from the Biden regime.