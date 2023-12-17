51% of Young Americans Think Israel Should Be 'Ended' and 'Given to Hamas'

Rick Moran | 4:03 PM on December 17, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The Harvard Center for Political Studies and Harris released a shocking poll about Israel that's too gruesome to be believed. And yet, it's there in black and white.

The poll found 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the longterm answer to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.”

“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) told the New York Post. “Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,”

There are other shockers in the poll that call into question if these kids would back someone like Hitler if he ran for president.

One question on the poll, "Do you think the Hamas killing of 1200 Israeli civilians and the kidnapping of another 250 civilians can be justified by the grievances of Palestinians or is it not justified?"

Sixty percent of 18-24 voters said the killing of 1.200 innocent people could be justified.

Younger voters supporting the idea of ending Israel and giving Jewish land to Hamas and the Palestinians was in response to the question, "Do you think that the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian dispute is for Arab states to absorb the Palestinians, for there to be two states, Israel and Palestine, or for Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians?"

Just 17% of those 18-24 thought that other Arab states should absorb the Palestinians. And just 32% in that age group believe there should be a two-state solution.

More American young people are for killing the Jews rather than giving them a place to live.

At the same time, 58% of 18-24 year olds agreed that “Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel.”

When asked if “Israel is committing genocide against those in Gaza or is it just trying to defend itself and
eliminate Hamas,” 60% of Americas age 18-24 said Israel was committing genocide —a view held by just 37% of Americans overall. Meanwhile 53% of young Americans said students should be free to call for the “genocide of jews” without consequences.

A full 67% of 18-24 year olds said they believed Jews “should be treated as oppressors” — a position which 73% of Americans disagreed with and called a “false ideology.”

Younger Americans are incredibly out of step with the rest of the country when it comes to Israel. While 80% of the country stands with Israel over Hamas, younger Americans split 50-50.

“The truth is that false narratives have been allowed to fester and sink into large numbers of Generation Z students,” Harris pollster Mark Penn said.

It's like the generation that we depended on to defeat Hitler sympathizing with the Nazis. 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

