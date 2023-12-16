Senate Sodomite in Capitol Sex Tape Is the Latest Attempt by Biden to 'Bring Back Decency'

Once upon a time, a president whom I shall call "Slick Willy," using a form of sorcery unbeknownst to modern man, transformed a starry-eyed intern into a consensual humidor in the Oval Office.

Some believe the real magic was that he kept his job, but, as a Democrat, that was the easy part. And it was just the beginning.

Today, Joe Biden and his myrmidons in the Democrat Party are using their useful idiots to tear down every stitch of decency in American politics. They are doing this on purpose — as per the 45 goals of Communism — and are employing their most broken malcontents to carry out the mission.

FACT-O-RAMA! LOOK AT THESE THREE GOALS OF COMMUNISM; 6. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and press. 7. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in the media. 8. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.”

I do not recall celebrating the 12th day of Christmas when my true love sent to me 10 drag queens a-twerkin'.

BIDEN: “We need to restore honor and decency to the White House.” pic.twitter.com/kav4EWHAoz — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 16, 2023

As reported earlier, a couple of barebackin', raw doggin' lads brilliantly filmed their foray into amateur porn in a Senate room, allegedly reserved under the name of Sen. Ben Cardin.

FACT-O-RAMA! Amateur porn is a multi-billion-dollar industry. It is driven by people too unattractive to make "real" porn, but too damaged to stop trying. Kind of like how 90% of the nation's" burlesque" dancers are too fat to be strippers but too emotionally crippled to keep their clothes on.

Understand this: the left, especially the hardline "Gaystapo" kids hate you, this country, and everything decent. They believe they are victims of "genocide" and "right-wing bigotry."

I personally do not care what people "do in their bedrooms" but attention-starved men, becaked in glitter and lacking daddy's love, have made it their mission to humiliate themselves in an effort to "stick it to those conservatives." That's you and me.

Thus far, the Biden administration has given us a luggage-swiping bald man in a dress and cheap lipstick, a transamabob who took his shirt off at a White House picnic to show us his "moobs," and now a couple of dudes "building back better" in a Senate chamber.

BREAKING REPORT: Aidan Maese-Czeropski, the staffer for Dem. Senator Ben Cardin who purportedly made a GAY SEX TAPE in the Senate Hearing Room has been terminated..



Unconfirmed reports are now emerging that the room may have been reserved under the name of Dem. Senator Ben… pic.twitter.com/Bf1KlKNFAR — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 16, 2023

Woah, a couple of dudes playing "Brokeback Mountain" in the Capitol. You jolly ranchers really showed us!

So a cat named Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who worked for Maryland Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin has been sperminated terminated for taking the back road in a Senate room. It's not his fault. He is a victim who is being "targeted" for "who he loves."

Here he is. The senator Ben Cardin staffer that taped himself having gay sex in the senate chamber.



No apology, no remorse, just playing the victim. His statement is just as bad as you thought it would be. He even threatened legal action.



The hubris is staggering. pic.twitter.com/HAvBlZofP4 — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) December 16, 2023

So the gay man taking traffic in the exit-only lane believes he is being punished for "who he loves." Dude, did you not get the memo? NO ONE CARES you're gay. Maybe refrain from getting tagged by "who you love" on a table where our legislators meet. We ask so little.

FACT-O-RAMA! Never mind those devils at "Urban Dictionary." First and foremost, cornhole is a drinking game, popular in the midwest, that involves throwing bean bags at a hole in a piece of invertedwood. This is the hill I will die on. I shall fight for this until I am out of Carling Black Label beer, and my enemies will have to bull the bean bag from my cold, dead fingers.

If "LGBT genocide" means asking Democrat staffers not to bring their bat boys into Senate chambers for a game of wrecktum, call me a monster.

"Now hold on a minute KDJ, you do NOT strike us as a puritanical type."

This is true. I may have plowed a field or two in a public setting, but never have I gone to a place of reverence, nor have I videotaped my wayward son in action just to "piss off those stupid Conservatives."

Keep it classy, commies. The more you show your hand — and anything else — the more people will pull away from your party and start voting for real Americans.

Let's see if our marginalized and unemployed friend Mr. Maese-Czeropsk dares to put his resume on Monster.com