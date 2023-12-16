Senate Sodomite in Capitol Sex Tape Is the Latest Attempt by Biden to 'Bring Back Decency'

Kevin Downey Jr. | 1:04 PM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Once upon a time, a president whom I shall call "Slick Willy," using a form of sorcery unbeknownst to modern man, transformed a starry-eyed intern into a consensual humidor in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Ta-DA!

Some believe the real magic was that he kept his job, but, as a Democrat, that was the easy part. And it was just the beginning.

Today, Joe Biden and his myrmidons in the Democrat Party are using their useful idiots to tear down every stitch of decency in American politics. They are doing this on purpose — as per the 45 goals of Communism — and are employing their most broken malcontents to carry out the mission.

FACT-O-RAMA! LOOK AT THESE THREE GOALS OF COMMUNISM; 

6. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and press.

7.  Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in the media.

8.  Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.” 

I do not recall celebrating the 12th day of Christmas when my true love sent to me 10 drag queens a-twerkin'.

As reported earlier, a couple of barebackin', raw doggin' lads brilliantly filmed their foray into amateur porn in a Senate room, allegedly reserved under the name of Sen. Ben Cardin.

Advertisement

           RELATED:  Democratic Senate Staffer Filmed Gay Sex Tape in a Senate Hearing Room

FACT-O-RAMA! Amateur porn is a multi-billion-dollar industry. It is driven by people too unattractive to make "real" porn, but too damaged to stop trying. Kind of like how 90% of the nation's" burlesque" dancers are too fat to be strippers but too emotionally crippled to keep their clothes on.

Understand this: the left, especially the hardline "Gaystapo" kids hate you, this country, and everything decent. They believe they are victims of "genocide" and "right-wing bigotry."

I personally do not care what people "do in their bedrooms" but attention-starved men, becaked in glitter and lacking daddy's love, have made it their mission to humiliate themselves in an effort to "stick it to those conservatives." That's you and me.

Thus far, the Biden administration has given us a luggage-swiping bald man in a dress and cheap lipstick, a transamabob who took his shirt off at a White House picnic to show us his "moobs," and now a couple of dudes "building back better" in a Senate chamber.

Advertisement

Woah, a couple of dudes playing "Brokeback Mountain" in the Capitol. You jolly ranchers really showed us!

So a cat named Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who worked for Maryland Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin has been sperminated terminated for taking the back road in a Senate room. It's not his fault. He is a victim who is being "targeted" for "who he loves."

So the gay man taking traffic in the exit-only lane believes he is being punished for "who he loves." Dude, did you not get the memo? NO ONE CARES you're gay. Maybe refrain from getting tagged by "who you love" on a table where our legislators meet. We ask so little.  

FACT-O-RAMA! Never mind those devils at "Urban Dictionary." First and foremost, cornhole is a drinking game, popular in the midwest, that involves throwing bean bags at a hole in a piece of invertedwood. This is the hill I will die on. I shall fight for this until I am out of Carling Black Label beer, and my enemies will have to bull the bean bag from my cold, dead fingers.

Advertisement

If "LGBT genocide" means asking Democrat staffers not to bring their bat boys into Senate chambers for a game of wrecktum, call me a monster.

"Now hold on a minute KDJ, you do NOT strike us as a puritanical type."

This is true. I may have plowed a field or two in a public setting, but never have I gone to a place of reverence, nor have I videotaped my wayward son in action just to "piss off those stupid Conservatives."

Keep it classy, commies. The more you show your hand — and anything else — the more people will pull away from your party and start voting for real Americans.

Let's see if our marginalized and unemployed friend Mr. Maese-Czeropsk dares to put his resume on Monster.com

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

Categories: COLUMNS NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: LGBTQ

Recommended

Hamas Calls for Violence Against Americans, and So Does This Michigan Imam Robert Spencer
What You Didn't Know About the Boston Tea Party, Which Took Place 250 Years Ago Today Rick Moran
Study: The Science™ Pins Climate Change™ on Human Breathing Ben Bartee
Southwest Airlines Caves to Fat Mob, Gives Away Free Seats to Obese Passengers Ben Bartee
Who Are The Five Senate Democrats Open to Convicting Joe Biden if Impeached? Matt Margolis
The Ironclad Case for Impeaching Joe Biden That Republicans Aren't Pursuing... Yet. Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
New Polls Reveal Dissatisfaction With Biden vs. Trump
Croatian MEP: Time to Declare WHO a Terrorist Organization
The Drudge Plot Thickens
Advertisement