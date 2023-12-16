Democratic Senate Staffer Filmed Gay Sex Tape in a Senate Hearing Room

One thing is certain: Democrats won't be accusing Republicans of "defiling the sanctity of the Capitol" anymore.

An aide to retiring Senator Ben Cardin has been caught taping a gay sex video in a Senate hearing room. The aide is alleged to be Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who reportedly posted obscene images under the pseudonym "Andre."

Earlier in the week, Maese-Czeropski accosted Rep. Max Miller of Ohio and let loose an antisemitic rant against him. As Rep. Mike Collins points out, it's been a "heckuva week for the left."

Heck of a week for the Left. Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa.



What else am I missing? https://t.co/MIUaf715fq — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 15, 2023

One poster on X went even further than Collins: "They take an unfathomable amount of our money and spend it against our will. They pass tyrannical police state legislation over us. They weaponize the justice system. They force gender confusion & sexuality on our children. They erect Satanic monuments in federal buildings. And then they as***ck each other on the Senate floor to celebrate all their power. I'm so done."

Some websites carry the actual sex video. I'm not that desperate for traffic. If you want to see it, there are any number of links that would take you to a site with the video available in all its uncut glory.

The Spectator's Cockburn took the xxx-rated video in stride.

One pic in particular, shared privately with Cockburn, raised his eyebrow, as it was taken in what certainly appears to be a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building, where his boss’s office is located.



In the photo, the strapping young gentleman is naked but for a jock strap, on on all fours, facing away from the camera.



A cartoon of the Capitol Dome tastefully covers the extremities of his rear end — best to be tasteful after all. Cockburn shares this information for the benefit of the Capitol cleaners — though the House may no longer be in session, the Senate side can be plenty messy in their own right…

No, the video says nothing generally about the Democratic Party. If you don't think there are Republicans with videos like this, you are sadly out of touch and misinformed. I don't think it says something in general about Congress either. After all, members of Congress are human (we think...mostly anyway) and are tempted by the same sins as the rest of us.

Since Mr. Maese-Czeropski is already "out," the video is only harmful to him because it exposes his massive disrespect for his job and his workplace.

On a post on Linkedin, Maese-Czeropski tried to play the victim.

This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.

Really? Having sex in the Senate Judiciary hearing room isn't disrespecting your workplace? You're disrespecting the people of the United States, cretin. That you can't recognize that fact makes you unfit to work for the people of Maryland and the United States.



