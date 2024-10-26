Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Trump Rising

We're now just ten days away from the election, and every moment counts. It's been an exciting week, so rather than babble on about it, let's just jump right in!

THE HIGHLIGHTS

NICE TRY: Kamala Harris says Biden's "capable in every way." There's just one problem.

SLAPPY: More details about Doug Emhoff's abuse of his ex.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Yeah, things aren't that great.

MELTDOWN: Mika Brzezinski has on-air conniption over Trump.

OCTOBER SURPRISE: Another fake story, easily disproven.

FRAUD ALERT: In a key battleground state, no less.

BAIT AND SWITCH: Kamala's second Beyoncé hoax backfires.

FASCISM: Democrats are planning to weaponize the government against Trump supporters.





McDONALD TRUMP

One of the biggest stories of the week, aside from Kamala's disastrous CNN town hall, was Trump's visit to McDonald's. We covered it here at PJ Media!

FRIES WITH THAT: Trump's McDonald's visit went perfectly.

WHOPPER TIME: Kamala handed Trump the perfect campaign moment.

CRAPPY MEAL: The lamest reaction to Trump's McDonald's visit?

GRIMACE: Team Kamala's response to Trump's event was strange.

McCRISPY: Has Kamala fried her own campaign?

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week:

STEPHEN KRUISER: MSM Hacks Are Too Isolated and Ignorant to Grasp How Many Americans Despise Them.

JOHN STOSSEL: Play Time/Jail Time.

STEPHEN GREEN: Kamala Blows It on the Border for CNN *and* Telemundo

BEN SHAPIRO: Why Trump at McDonald's Matters.

SCOTT PINSKER: Garbage In, Garbage Out: Why the Democratic Party Keeps Nominating Unlikeable Candidates.

CHRIS QUEEN: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Early Voting.

LINCOLN BROWN: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Christian Nationalism..

ROBERT SPENCER: Arizona Teen Plotted Massacre at Phoenix Pride Parade. Here’s Why You Haven’t Heard About It.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Kamala's Inane Talking Points.

DAVID HARSANYI: Kamala Is the Bigger Threat to the Constitutional Order.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: Trump's Milkshake Brings All the Boys to the Yard: Young College Men Breaking for Trump.





VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members.

FATHERS: What is your responsibility when your kid turns eighteen?

NECESSARY: This needs to happen no matter what the outcome of the election.

HATE: Democrats don't just hate their opponents, they hate their supporters, too.

DECISIVE: Trump has a chance to win big on Election Day.

OVER: Has Kamala thrown in the towel in this election?

SHAME: Women have lost nearly 900 medals to men in women's sports.

GENIUS: Elon Musk is the genius humanity needs to advance.

UNDECIDEDS: Seriously, who are these people?

BIDEN: Were Democrats better off with him on the ticket?

SHAMELESS: Election rigging is happening in plain sight.





CARTOON

Kamala is getting so desperate that she's accusing Trump of being unstable.

