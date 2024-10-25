Democrats Are Openly Broadcasting Plans to Weaponize the Government Against Trump Supporters

Kamala Harris's final pitch before the election is that Donald Trump plans to be a dictator who would weaponize the government against his political opponents. Yet Democrats are now openly preparing to weaponize the government against Trump supporters next year.

Those efforts have already started. They're already going after Elon Musk.

Musk’s enterprise has increasingly been targeted since he purchased Twitter in 2022 and began staunchly supporting Trump. Washington’s bureaucracy and thousands of regulations enable officials to target him, experts told the Daily Caller. “I think if Harris wins, they will launch multiple criminal investigations of Elon Musk,” former U.S. District Attorney for Utah and Executive Director of Right On Crime, Brett Tolman, told the Daily Caller. “There’s no question.” Musk’s companies are currently tangled up in numerous battles over federal investigations and regulations. Musk’s companies Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and X are all involved in investigations and regulatory battles with various agencies.

The following graph shows how the Biden-Harris administration is targeting Musk's companies.

The NYT has released a diagram showing all the regulatory battles and lawfare against Elon Musk and his companies.



"His companies have been targeted in at least 20 recent investigations or reviews" pic.twitter.com/xZ86waj3bL — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 21, 2024

“You have countries that have indicated they’re going to launch an investigation,” U.S. District Attorney for Utah Brett Tolman told The Daily Caller. “So, I think it is a pivotal moment for Elon Musk.”

X was recently reinstated after a months-long feud with the Brazilian government over its content moderation policies. But European authorities have indicated they could retaliate against Musk for being too supportive of free speech. Former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and author of “The Power And The Money,” Tevi Troy, told the Caller there are risks to Musk supporting Trump – even if he wins. Powerful CEOs have openly allied with presidents in the past, he said, but it can be fraught. He pointed to the founder of Time Magazine, Henry Luce. “Luce put his thumb on the scale in the way few CEOs have done history,” Troy said. “He was very anti-Franklin Roosevelt and tried to defeat him in multiple elections, unsuccessfully.” Luce also backed Dwight Eisenhower for president in 1952 and directed his magazine to write favorably of the future president. There are parallels between Luce and Musk’s support for presidential candidates, Troy told the Caller. He emphasized that Time’s reputation suffered because it was viewed as biased, and that such action opens it up to unequal enforcement of the law.

“They can pick on an individual company or individual CEO and say, we’re going to enforce every regulation against this guy, right?” Troy explained. “So if Harris wins, that’s a potential danger.”

Elon Musk is facing Democrat-led criticism for his America PAC’s pro-Constitution petition that offers $1 million checks to one random signatory daily until November 5. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) raised concerns, suggesting that it might need a law enforcement review.

Musk clarified that petition signees don’t need to align with a party or even vote. Reports from CNN and the New York Times also revealed a DOJ warning, suggesting that the cash giveaway could breach federal law as it comes under election-related scrutiny from the DOJ’s public integrity section.

Musk knows that he's in the Democrats' crosshairs and that he'll be in real trouble if Trump doesn't win.

“If he loses, I’m f***ed,” he said.