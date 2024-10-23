Just As Harris Insists Biden Is ‘Capable In Every Way,’ Some Inconvenient Facts Come to Light

By now, the whole world knows that Old Joe Biden, who is ostensibly still the president of the United States, is in the throes of a steep cognitive decline. The whole world, that is, with the exception of his would-be successor, Kamala Harris. The question hardly matters now in terms of the executive branch, as everyone also knows that Old Joe isn’t in charge anyway. It does matter, however, as an indication of the honesty, or outrageous lack thereof, of the political and media establishment. And now they’ve been caught lying about this yet again.

Advertisement

Harris was asked during an NBC interview on Tuesday: “Can you say that you were honest with the American people about what you saw in those moments with President Biden as you were with him again and again, repeatedly, in that time?” Kamala tried to bluster her way through as if the question itself were absurd. “Of course,” she said, “Joe Biden is, uh, an extremely accomplished, um, eh, eh, experienced, and, um, and, and capable in every way that anyone would want of their president. Absolutely.”

NEW: Kamala Harris' voice gets oddly high after being cornered during an NBC interview about Biden's mental decline.



Harris started bumbling after being asked about her own judgment regarding her apparent failure to notice Biden's cognitive decline.



Question: Can you say that… pic.twitter.com/20zy1CJOoL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024

Nevertheless, the reporter persisted: “You never saw anything like what happened at the debate night behind closed doors with him?” Harris, her voice getting higher, responded: “It was a bad debate. People have bad debates. He is absolutely —”

“But that's the reason why you're here and he's not running for the top of the ticket,” the reporter shot back. To that, Harris said: “Well, you’d have to ask him if that’s the only reason why.”

Advertisement

“What do you think?” the reporter asked. Harris replied: “I am running for president of the United States. I speak with not only sincerity, but with a, a, a, a real firsthand account of watching him do this work. I have no reluctance in saying that. No, of course I don’t.”

She should. The New York Post reported Wednesday that Biden “struggled to remember basic words — or even keep his feet — at campaign fundraisers more than a year prior to dropping out of the 2024 race, with witnesses describing him as ‘frighteningly awful’ and resembling a ‘senile grandfather,’ a new book has revealed.”

Yes, you knew that and I knew that well before a year ago, but remember, that was during the time when Harris and other Biden regime officials were insisting on a routine basis that Biden was as sharp as a tack, with the energy of a man half his age, and that when the cameras were off and they were working over some tough problem, Old Joe would lead the pack with incisive questions and unique insights and outlast them all as he worked into the night for the common good.

Yeah, it was a big load of hooey when they said it, and it looks even worse now that Democrats have nothing to lose by spilling the tea about the putative dynamo in the Oval Office. “At a Silicon Valley fundraiser in June 2023, the commander in chief ‘could not wait to sit down and only took two pre-arranged questions,’ Bob Woodward quotes a Democratic donor as saying in ‘War.’” Yes, Bob Woodward is hardly an unimpeachable source, and this could all be propaganda to silence the We-Were-Better-Off-With-Joe crowd, but over the past four years, we’ve seen innumerable examples of Biden’s incapacity, only to be told that he was fit as a fiddle and that we should not trust our lying eyes.

Advertisement

Related: Our Commander-in-Chief Gives an Inspiring Response to Question About Israel’s Strikes in Yemen

Now, however, the cat is out of the bag: “During a different event that same month at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, Biden could not recall the word for ‘veteran,’ and pleaded with the crowd for help describing a person who has ‘served in the military.’”

Some of those who met Biden at various events described the experience of trying to engage the alleged president in conversation as “painful.” At one fundraiser, an attendee recounted, “he never completed a sentence. He would start to talk about something, jump somewhere else. He told the same story three times in exactly the same way and it meandered so much… Frankly, my impression was there were times it was as though we didn’t exist. He was just rambling and talking as to what came into his head.”

That sounds like Old Joe. Or, as Kamala Harris would have us believe, that sounds like a man who is “capable in every way that anyone would want of their president.” But give Kamala a break: she may not be lying. She may really regard Old Joe as capable since her own capabilities are not significantly better than Biden’s.