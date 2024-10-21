Is This the Lamest, Most Hysterical Reaction to Trump's McDonald's Drive-Thru Event?

Stephen Green | 11:09 AM on October 21, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Betteridge's Law of Headlines asserts that "Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no," but there are exceptions.

This story might just be one of those exceptions. 

As the entire world knows by now, Donald Trump spent a little time this weekend "working" at a McDonald's drive-thru in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. It was a campaign event, so of course it was staged, but the Left's outrage — I'm not even sure it's feigned — told you everything you need to know about how effective it was to see a billionaire former/future POTUS appearing so cheerful and confident working the crowd and the fryer.

Remember: all presidential campaign events are staged. So the question isn't whether or not they're genuine; the question is whether or not they're effective. Somewhat paradoxically, if the candidate appears genuine, that goes a long way — probably all the way — to making the event effective.

Sometimes, it works better than others, to say the least.

On the flip side, Trump's McDonald's appearance was so effective that Newsweek is even attacking the Feasterville-Trevose franchise. "This is how you know that Trump's event was successful," my old X buddy Fusilli Spock tweeted. "They're attacking the McDonald's location because, a few months ago, someone didn't wash their hands correctly. It's not enough to be against the candidate, they have to attack anyone & anything they see as enabling him."

But none of the reactions tickled me quite so much as the anti-Trump professor, attorney, author, political columnist, and poet Seth Abramson.

I hardly know where to begin. Should I start with Abramson's comical insistence of a 4chan hoax when neither McDonald's nor Kamala Harris can provide any evidence she ever worked there? Or calling McD "a local food source?" His pretentious use — on X of all places — of the word "mummery"?

Instead, allow me for one moment to play the part of Abramson's shrink.

"Seth, can you show me on the doll where Trump hurt you? Sure, of course, you can point to the brain."

