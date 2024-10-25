Trump's Milkshake Brings All the Boys to the Yard: Young College Men Breaking for Trump

First Trump came for the unions, and the Democrats did nothing. Then he came for the black and Hispanic votes, and the Democrats stood slack-jawed and motionless. Now Trump is poaching young male voters, and the flaccid Democrats can do nothing to stop him.

Ewww de Toilette

The summertime outhouse stench of Kamala's campaign is too much for even the Operation Mockingbird media to ignore.

The Washington Post and L.A. Times refused to endorse Harris. Most unions have either thumbed their noses at Kamala or endorsed Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! I expect the Democrats will cheat and will likely still lose. Pour a borbon, get some Jiffy Pop, and join me as I will assuredly mock the snowflakes when they suddenly become "election deniers" for the first time since 2016.

The latest kidney punch to the Democommies is the swing of young male voters who are enthusiastically donning MAGA caps on campuses nationwide, a move that, a mere four years ago. would likely have made them "hawk tuah" targets.

Turning Point Action USA's Charlie Kirk has brought his "You're Being Brainwashed" tour to colleges in swing states, and his results have been devastating to the Democratic Party, which has been hemorrhaging support in the final days of the 2024 campaign.

Social media is full of videos showing Kirk clown-slap purple-haired, mushy-headed apparatchik students in what he calls the "Prove Me Wrong" booth, like this under-educated dunder butt:

He walked right into that one pic.twitter.com/aiQotWTfxm — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 12, 2024

Many of Kirk's past videos are similar, such as this testicle-hating dudette, but these days things are different. Thousands of students now greet Kirk, and his recent travel partner Vivek Ramaswamy with less saliva and more MAGA caps, and many of them are those pesky white males who take time off from their colonizing to listen to Kirk speak.

Young men are profoundly more conservative than people would have expected and, in fact, are the most conservative generation of young men in 50 years. They want to be part of a political movement that doesn’t hate them. Those are their words, not mine. The cultural blob of all left-wing influence has definitely had an undertone that if you’re a straight, white, Christian male, that there’s something wrong with you. Or you must apologize. Or you’re a colonizer. —Charlie Kirk

"The most conservative generation of young men in 50 years": Charlie Kirk, TP Action see huge turnout on American campuseshttps://t.co/60T0tvJOm8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 25, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! Young men are coming out loud and proud as conservatives. A Harvard poll revealed that 26% of men 18-24 consider themselves conservative and 22% "identify" as liberals. This new wave of conservatism is considerably higher than the 21% of men 25-29 who label themselves conservative.

Young white men aren't the only group breaking bad for Trump. He is also siphoning sizable chunks of minority voters who typically pull the Donkey tab. Check out these tasty morsels of Kamala doom:

Muslims are flocking to Trump.

No less than 26% of young black men plan to vote for Trump.

More Jewish voters are swinging for Trump.

With 11 days to go before we learn if We the People will vote to remain free or go full commie, the Kamala campaign continues to be a dead-on impression of the Hindenburg.

Whereas Trump packs out his rallies by himself, Harris continues to resurrect a parade of flunky phantoms such as Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Springsteen to help fill the seats. Not to mention those mysterious busloads of people who appear to attend numerous rallies for Kamala as her campaign continues to circle the toilet.

FACT-O-RAMA! Whoever told Kamala to bring Liz Cheney on the campaign trail is either an undercover Republican or a total jackpudding.

For the final nail in Kamala's campaign coffin, she plans to speak at the Ellipse in Washington D.C., where Trump told his followers to march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol on J6.

My Magic 8-ball presciently suggests that this will likely result in several bombs that will blow up Kamala's future in politics. She won't get the crowd Trump had when he spoke there, and the comparison will result in hilarity. Kamala will likely push the ragged notion that middle-aged supporters of "literally Hitler," armed with Trump Train flags and arrhythmias, tried to topple the nation.

HIDDEN FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI knew in August of 2021 that there was scant evidence that the January 6 protest was an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kamala's campaign desperation smells worse than Lizzo's yoga mat.

Almost every poll shows Trump surging, but this is not the time to celebrate. Please keep your foot on the gas. We'll know soon enough whether we will toast a victorious election or fight for moldy cabbage in a gulag.

Either way, I'll be ready.