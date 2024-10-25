Kamala's Rallies Plagued by Audience Members Walking Out

Matt Margolis | 2:28 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It wasn't all that long ago that Kamala Harris was claiming that Donald Trump supporters were walking out of his rallies early, because, they claimed, they were getting bored of his longwinded speeches.

Advertisement

Leaving a rally because it went on longer than you planned it to is one thing, but you know what's worse? People going to a Harris rally and leaving before she even speaks.

On Thursday evening, Kamala had a rally in Georgia, which featured Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Samuel L. Jackson. Once Obama and Springsteen had their time on stage, attendees started leaving as Kamala was speaking.

Vice President Kamala Harris brought in some of the biggest political and entertainment superstars in the world Thursday night for a rally in Georgia.

But after hours waiting in line and standing in the sun, hundreds of fans headed for the exits before the Democratic presidential nominee’s remarks.

Harris appeared on stage with former President Barack Obama for the first time in the 2024 campaign season at the rally in the suburbs of the critical swing state.

A win in Georgia is critical for either Harris or Trump on the path to winning what could be one of the closest presidential elections in history on November 5. 

After Obama spoke, Harris took the stage, but her usual walk-on song did not play, leaving the 60-year-old to enter without the same energy seen at other rallies. 

While the vast majority of attendees in the stadium remained, dozens of people were spotted exiting the bleachers as she spoke in the way baseball fans head for the exits of a blowout in the late innings to avoid traffic.

Advertisement

Here's a video of rally attendees leaving as Kamala spoke.

While it's hard to say for sure how many people left, one estimate, based on visual evidence, puts the number at about a third of attendees bailing on Kamala.

A key part of the Harris-Walz campaign's strategy in the final weeks has been to rely on the star power of Obama and Hollywood celebrities to boost attendance and interest; however, this strategy can backfire spectacularly if people are only coming for a free concert.

I don't know how much Springsteen tickets go for these days, but I imagine decent seats would set you back a couple hundred bucks each. So it's a no-brainer that if you're a Springsteen fan you'd jump at the chance to get a free show and then bail when the "headliner," Harris, takes the stage and ruins your concert buzz.

Perhaps even more devastating for Kamala is that her reliance on celebrities in the final push of her campaign feels like an echo of Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

"With 11 days to go, I got to tell you, to this reporter, it feels a little familiar because I remember these scenes from 2016 when Hillary Clinton rallied in Philadelphia with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen," CNN host Kasie Hunt said. "That event was basically a victory rally that was held before all the votes were cast and we all know how it turned out."

Advertisement

"Now in 2024, despite all of that, the race is tied and the echo is unmistakable," Hunt said after showing a clip of Hillary Clinton telling CNN in a previous interview that she tried to warn the country about the danger of Trump in 2016. 

"I think he’s more unhinged, more unstable," Clinton said of Trump during an interview with CNN host Kaitlan Collins that aired Thursday night. "I think you see that all the time in both his rallies and his kind of word-salad-after-word-salad speeches."

Springsteen spoke out in support of Harris at Thursday's campaign rally. 

"Kamala Harris. She's running to be the 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," Springsteen said. "He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American."

How embarrassing.
Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

CNN Analyst: Trump Could Capture His ‘Great White Whale’ in 2024 Matt Margolis
New York Times 'Shock Poll' Shows a Double-Digit Pro-Trump Swing With 10 Days to Go Scott Pinsker
An Aussie Walks Into a Trump Rally Chris Queen
The Washington Post Just Humiliated Kamala Harris Matt Margolis
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Noncitizens Back on Voter Rolls in Virginia Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Trump Isn't Hitlering Enough to Help Kamala Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
St. Crispin’s Day, Shakespeare, and Fighting for Liberty
Massive Campaign Underway by China, Russia, and Iran to Influence U.S. Election
Bill Clinton Makes an Unexpected Comment About Kari Lake While Stumping for Harris in Arizona
Advertisement