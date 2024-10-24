Debunking the Latest Bogus October Surprise Against Trump

On Wednesday night, another “October Surprise” story against Donald Trump dropped, and like the others, it doesn’t pass the smell test.

According to the story, which The Guardian published, a former model named Stacey Williams, “who says she met Donald Trump through the late sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein has accused the former president of groping and sexually touching her in an incident in Trump Tower in 1993, in what she believed was a ‘twisted game’ between the two men.”

It was curious that after it broke, I couldn’t find any domestic media outlets that had picked it up. I’m not sure if this is the October Surprise that sources reportedly shopped around to the likes of Mark Halperin or not, but this story has a lot of problems with it.

The timing is suspicious.

Donald Trump has been in the public eye for decades and has run three presidential campaigns, yet this story is only coming out now, less than two weeks before the presidential election?

Williams told CNN, which picked up the story on Thursday, that the timing has nothing to do with the election.

“The thought of that monster being back in the White House is my absolute worst nightmare,” she said.

Apparently, it didn’t bother her when he ran for president in 2016 or 2020. I wonder why.

Williams was an Obama activist.

Even CNN noted that Williams has been “a Democratic supporter since high school, and she’s been engaged as a Democratic volunteer for decades,” as well as a climate activist who was part of Clean Tech for Obama back in 2008, which raised over $2 million for Obama’s campaign.

The woman accusing Trump of “groping” her 31 years ago… worked for Obama.



What a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/XyQqJREbwK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 24, 2024

Legit question...



Is this Stacey Williams - the latest Trump accuser - at a Clean Tech for Obama fundraiser in 2008? (She's linked to them.)



In the background you see Obama addressing the crowd.



In total, the group would raise $2 million+ for Obama's election. pic.twitter.com/Q408WwClG8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 24, 2024

“These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign," Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, said in a statement to The Guardian.

Different election, same playbook.

It should come as no surprise that the same reporter and same publication tried a similar similar story back in 2020.

We saw this in 2020.



Same reporters, same publication.



Same allegations, same timing, same opponent - but different elections.



It seems the Democrats have a preferred venue to run their October surprise. And a reporter willing to do their bidding. pic.twitter.com/zXfd0RRjtE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 24, 2024

Key details debunk the accusations.

Williams claims the incident happened in 1993 when she'd been walking with Jeffrey Epstein "from his brownstone on the Upper East Side down Fifth Avenue," at which time he up and decided they should "stop by and see Trump."

Turns out, Epstein didn't even live there in 1993.

"Late winter of 1993 I was on a walk with Jeffrey [Epstein] from his brownstone on the Upper East Side down Fifth Avenue, when Jeffrey looked at me and said "You know let's go stop by and see Trump"."



Strange: Epstein only moved into the Wexler mansion on 9 East 71st in 1996. https://t.co/nNWp3TeKzy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 24, 2024

Wexner moved out in 1995 pic.twitter.com/ObaDXFZyWX — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 24, 2024

The signature looks like a forgery.

One piece of evidence included in the story is a postcard that Trump allegedly sent to Williams shortly after the incident. Some say the signature used on the doesn't match the signature he typically used at the time.

The smoking gun is a postcard of Palm Beach allegedly mailed to her. Interesting how the the way "Trump" wrote his name looks nothing like his actual signature.



And shouldn't there be a stamp somewhere on the postcard that would prove that it was mailed in 1993? https://t.co/PuHKuJqkxb pic.twitter.com/VSLCZFETGZ — AustinPND (@AustinPND69) October 23, 2024

I cannot independently verify if this is correct, but there may be more convincing evidence that the postcard signature is fake. Look at the following images showing various Trump inscriptions. The postcard claiming to contain Trump's signature mimics his well-known, jagged, angular signature, but there's a huge problem.

if you go to ebay or various sources, his 90s signature doesnt even really look like that pic.twitter.com/zN21S3QPE1 — Sabatini Stan (@WilliamTaftStan) October 23, 2024

This is the back of an original Polaroid signed by Trump to my daughter Skye. I was on set with him shooting this and other covers while she was being born. I wonder how much someone would pay for it on eBay if I donated the entire amount to charity. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5gLxNUMFMN — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) August 30, 2020

More Trump signatures from the 90s. Do these look even slightly similar to what was hastily scribbled onto an old postcard with a sharpie last week after the early voting data showed Kamala getting trashed? https://t.co/aCfC0doy88 pic.twitter.com/9ns0942HFW — AustinPND (@AustinPND69) October 24, 2024

This is my @realDonaldTrump book that he signed for me 16 yrs ago @TrumpTower discussing his possible 2000 run! pic.twitter.com/KzAXKFabd6 — Citizen Dale (@Trumptbird) August 13, 2016

You'll notice that Trump consistently uses block capitals for his inscriptions above his signature. Apparently, whoever inscribed the postcard didn't know that.

Here's the truth.

The left has been trying to turn Epstein into a Trump scandal for years without success because Epstein had connections to a lot of powerful people and politicians — mostly Democrats. Among the most notable figures tied to Epstein is former President Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s plane and visited his private island multiple times. Yet after Epstein’s July 2019 arrest for sex trafficking minors, the media quickly shifted the narrative, attempting to associate the notorious Democrat donor with Trump.

The mainstream media tried to bury Clinton’s connections to Epstein for years while trying to turn Epstein into a Trump scandal. Epstein reportedly attended some social events at Mar-a-Lago, and the media quickly pretended that they had something on Trump.

What the media deliberately ignored was that Donald Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years ago after Epstein hit on the teenage daughter of another member. However, unlike several prominent Democrats, Trump never visited Epstein’s private island. In stark contrast, Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane at least 26 times, though he would only admit to having flown on the “Lolita Express” four times.

Epstein’s connections to Democrats are hardly secret, and even Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine warned that some of the left’s favorites may be implicated in the future. Interestingly enough, Trump has said he’d release the Epstein client list if elected.

After Epstein’s arrest, however, the media covered for Clinton and focused entirely on their crusade to link Epstein to Trump. On "The View," Joy Behar also tried to connect Epstein to Trump after the arrest but not Clinton. George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton senior adviser, reported on Epstein’s arrest on ABC’s "Good Morning America" without ever mentioning Clinton.

According to Newsbusters, “CBS and NBC, on the other hand, tried to connect Epstein to Trump. While NBC’s Stephanie Gosk gave a passing mention to both Clinton and Trump (without any mention of the “Lolita Express”), CBS This Morning’s Mola Lenghi spent more time on both Trump and Clinton while emphasizing comments Trump made praising Epstein in 2002.”

The media’s attempt to turn Epstein into a Trump scandal went back further. Months before Epstein’s arrest, MSNBC’s Joy Reid attempted to link Trump and Epstein, and Joe Scarborough attempted to do the same.

Trump was never accused of doing anything inappropriate until now — twelve days before an election. Curious, isn’t it?