Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski Has On-Air Meltdown Over Trump

Earlier this month, Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of “Morning Joe,” admitted that Donald Trump appears “poised for victory" because nothing Kamala Harris has done has been able to move the needle in her direction.

“I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged. I think it's fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate,” Brzezinski said, fighting back tears. “I don't know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016. Because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn't end that day.”

Brzezinski has traded tears and fear for an unhinged panic attack.

On Thursday’s episode of “Morning Joe,” Brzezinski unleashed a tirade that can only be described as an on-air meltdown. She didn’t hold back in her emotional criticism of Donald Trump, lashing out at the former president over a range of issues, including bogus claims of admiration for dictators and even Hitler.

“As important as Trump’s fascism is — and is the lead story every day — his cozying up to dictators, his obsession with Hitler that has now come out, what he has said about our veterans, and what he wants to do with the military against his political adversaries. It’s all huge news!” she fumed.

The outburst was full of a sense of foreboding about a potential second Trump term, which she is worried is on the verge of becoming a reality: “This is the future that we’re looking at in the next Trump term — if there is one. But this is what voters know right now, that he is killing us!” she exclaimed. It wasn’t just hyperbole — she specifically targeted Trump’s policies and how they affect women. “I’m talking about us women, he’s killing us!”

Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria!

Brzezinski’s frustration boiled over as she accused Trump of putting women’s lives in danger, making some of the most bizarre and crazy accusations. “He is putting us at risk. He is making us afraid to have babies. He is putting our reproductive health at risk, and some women have died already because of this.”

None of that is true.

"So we can see right now what's coming," she continued. "These headlines and very good reporting, by the way, that shouldn't be questioned by idiots about what Trump has said about Hitler. That's incredibly important to know."

And yet her meltdown still wasn't over. She was exasperated that some Americans may not fully grasp the gravity of the situation.

“I do understand that people are busy and there are people who are just tapping in and may not be able to comprehend because we’ve been free, we’ve been comfortable, we cannot comprehend that,” she said. “And I understand that I validate that it is hard to go from here to there. It is where we're going. I hope we don’t find out the hard way. But what’s happening with women right now is real, and it is playing out across America.”

Mika Brzezinski: Trump's Obsession With Hitler Is "Huge News," But He Is Killing Women https://t.co/2QHcF3iRMK pic.twitter.com/QamQVNsHjo — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) October 24, 2024

Something tells me that her husband will come out shortly claiming that Harris is headed for a landslide victory.