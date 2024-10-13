WATCH: Even MSNBC Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Poised for Victory'

During a recent livestream on the 2WAY platform, political analyst Mark Halperin noted that the polls don’t look very good for Kamala Harris. He then addressed Harris supporters who were complaining about how he was talking about all the problems for her campaign.

“You're welcome to put your head in the sand about it,” he told them. “If you wanna go watch MSNBC primetime and hear how great things are going for the Harris campaign, you're welcome to do that.”

Well, funnily enough, even MSNBC is now starting to see that things aren’t going so well for Kamala Harris.

Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of “Morning Joe,” summed up the concerns of many on the left in a discussion that left little doubt about the growing anxiety within the Democratic Party. “There’s this fear that Donald Trump is poised for victory,” she said. That fear has haunted Democrats since 2016, and it seems to be creeping back into the 2024 conversation.

“I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged. I think it's fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate,” Brzezinski continued. “I don't know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016. Because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn't end that day.”

It’s a stunning admission to hear from MSNBC, which has long given up the pretense of being a news network and is basically the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. Such an admission, right now, mere weeks before the election, with Kamala doing a media blitz, is huge, and Brzezinski questioned whether there is more that Kamala can do. “You can’t claim she’s not doing town halls. She wants to debate. She’s hitting the battleground states multiple times,” Brzezinski observed.

Yet, it’s not working.

Perhaps one of the most telling parts of the segment was the desperation surrounding third-party voters. The network aired an ad from the Democratic National Committee warning voters about Jill Stein, claiming a vote for her is essentially a vote for Trump.

“Stein was key to Trump's 2016 wins in battleground states,” the ad warns. “She's not sorry she helped Trump win. That's why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump.”

This level of panic, this late in the game, speaks volumes. And Mika Brzezinski clearly sounds panicked here:

"So sure, offer up all the ideas of what more Harris could be doing in these few remaining days before the election," she said. "At the same time, it's actually you, the American voter, who needs to step up."

Brzezinski continued.

Truly look at the choice before us. Listen to Donald Trump's speeches. Truth over lies, democracy versus fascism or something like that looks like it. Your interests rather than revenge for Donald Trump's ego. The rule of law versus Donald Trump's lawlessness, kindness versus cruelty. If you are concerned about those things and are worried Harris could very well lose, well, do something. Get to work. As Barack Obama said in Pittsburgh last night, don't just sit back and hope for the best. Vote and help get out the vote. If we care about this experiment called America, the search for a more perfect union that has the possibility of being ever more perfect every day. Don't despair. Don't be discouraged.

But the real tell is the look on her face:

Mika Brzezinski: "There's this fear that Donald Trump is poised for victory. I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged."



Read more: https://t.co/xlRGkxt6Fg pic.twitter.com/cLb2YHK83R — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) October 12, 2024

Remember, Kamala Harris was the candidate of joy and vibes.

Well, that's all gone now. When you've lost MSNBC, you're in trouble.