Kamala Harris Just Made Her Most Desperate Move Yet

Kamala Harris's campaign is having some problems right now. The polls are not where they need to be for her to feel confident, and reports from various outlets suggest that Democrats are panicking behind the scenes. She just sent Barack Obama to Pittsburgh to help boost black male turnout for her, which was clearly out of desperation. But now she's made another move that might be even more desperate.

In a transparent attempt to shift attention away from her own inadequacies and revive an old, tired narrative, Kamala announced on Saturday that she would be releasing a detailed report of her medical history in an effort to pressure Donald Trump to do the same.

According to a senior campaign aide, the detailed report will conclude, "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

In 2023, White House Physician Kevin O'Connor infamously described Biden as a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," which raised serious questions about a cover-up of Biden's health issues.

According to his February 2024 health report, Biden was given "an extremely detailed neurologic exam," but allegedly nothing was found "consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy."

Now, I’m not saying the White House has released a bogus report. I’m sure Kamala Harris is physically and mentally healthy by normal standards. She may not be particularly bright, but that doesn’t mean she has cognitive problems.

But, this isn’t really about her, is it? This is a lame effort to try to make Trump’s health and mental acuity an issue in the final weeks of the campaign. This is the act of a desperate campaign trying to find some narrative that will resonate when clearly her recent string of friendly interviews hasn’t moved the needle for her.

Instead of focusing on policy or outlining her vision for America, Harris is fixating on the health of a candidate whose energy and presence on the campaign trail clearly prove his vigor. It’s no secret that Democrats, who spent years pretending that Joe Biden was mentally and physically capable of being president, are now trying to turn what was once their Achilles’ heel in this election—age—into a talking point against Trump.

The report on Kamala's health, which was released Saturday morning, calls the most recent assessment of her health "unremarkable" and that she has no major health issues. It also says she drinks "only occasionally and in moderation."

Almost immediately after Joe Biden dropped out of the race, the Democrats who helped cover up Joe Biden's declining health sought to make Trump's age and health an issue, even though Trump has shown no signs of mental deterioration as Joe Biden did.

Trying to make Donald Trump's physical and mental health an issue could potentially backfire on Kamala, as Trump could use it as a pretext for calling out Kamala's role in covering up Joe Biden's declining mental acuity. In July, a poll found that most Americans believe there was a coverup of Joe Biden's health, and 92% of them believe that Kamala Harris was at least partially aware of it.