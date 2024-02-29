Biden’s Latest Health Report Is Pure Malarkey

The public isn't stupid. It doesn't require a medical degree to see that Joe Biden's physical and mental health are not good. Poll after poll shows that voters are increasingly concerned that Biden isn't fit to serve as president. Yet the White House has been desperately trying to present Biden as robust and youthful, celebrating every time he manages to squeeze out a coherent sentence or go to the bathroom alone.

But we all know what's going on. Last year, when White House physician Kevin O'Connor described Biden as a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," we all knew it was a joke. Hardly a day goes by when Joe Biden doesn't spark real concerns about his health. Even a majority of Democrats acknowledge it, and party insiders aren't being shy either.

So when Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday, it certainly got our attention, and, naturally, we eagerly awaited the results, even though, as recent history has shown, we had no reason to expect any red flags to be reported.

"The President feels well and this year's physical identified no new concerns," O'Connor wrote in his report. "He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

It was rather telling that O'Connor didn't pull out a thesaurus to find a synonym for "vigorous" to enhance his assessment this year. But that one sentence is loaded with lies. Last year, the White House quietly started using shorter stairs for Biden to board and depart Air Force One in order to reduce the risk of any embarrassing incidents. In addition to the shorter stairs, just last week, it was reported that Secret Service agents are being positioned at the bottom of the stairs as an extra precaution.

The report concluded, "President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

Malarky.

It's no accident that nothing in the report addresses the elephant in the room: his cognitive health. Why? Because no cognitive exam was administered.

When asked if Biden took a cognitive exam, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scoffed, insisting he didn't need one.

"You know, the president doesn’t need a cognitive test," she insisted. "That is not my assessment. That is not my assessment. That is the assessment of the president’s doctor. That is also the assessment of the neurologist who has also made that assessment as well."

She continued, "And, you know — and you’ve heard us say this, and I’ll reiterate this: The president’s doctor has said, if you look at what this president — the president, who is also the commander-in-chief — he passes a cognitive test every day — every day, as he moves from one topic to another topic, trying — understanding the granular level of these topics."

Tell that to the millions of Americans who see him every day and think he's not fit to be president. The liberal media constantly raised questions about Donald Trump's mental health, and he responded by taking cognitive exams. If the White House were confident that Joe Biden could ace a cognitive exam, they'd give him one. They didn't. They won't. And they never will. And we're all supposed to take this garbage report—the likely last assessment of Biden's health before the election—as gospel.