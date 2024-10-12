Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Three Weeks To Go

There are three weeks left until Election Day, and a lot is happening. While several states are still struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the Biden-Harris administration's terrible federal response to it, Hurricane Milton came right to Florida. And through it all, Kamala Harris was there, politicizing it, hoping she could turn it into a big moment for her presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, polls suggest that Donald Trump has the momentum in the final weeks of the election, and the Harris-Walz campaign is resorting to increasingly desperate moves to regain traction.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

DARK MAGA: Elon Musk speaks at Trump's rally in Butler, Pa.

OFF THE CUFF: Kamala's teleprompter freezes, and she glitches.

WWIII WATCH: North Korea sends troops to Ukraine to help Russia.

SENATE 2024: How big of a majority can the GOP win?

HAVE IT YOUR WAY: The biggest climate whopper ever told.

CENSORSHIP: It's coming for all of us.

TRUTH BOMB: Illegal immigrants are affecting the housing market.

MISINFORMATION: The people lecturing us about it are the worst offenders.

MOLE-SAD: Is a top Iranian general a Mossad mole?

HURRICANES

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have ravaged through various states, and the Biden-Harris administration's response has been a disaster.

CONTRAST: Biden-Harris abandons victims, while Trump is the compassionate one.

ON THE GROUND: PJ Media contributor Scott Pinsker reports from Tampa.

FEMA: Do they have the money or not?

HURRICANE ELECTION: We're on uncharted territory here.

PROMISE UNKEPT: Victims can't even get the $750 relief Kamala promised.

Advertisement

RELIEF IS COMING: Just to a foreign country on the other side of the world.

INCOMPTENCE OR SUPPRESSION: Why is the Biden-Harris response to Helene so bad?

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

BEN SHAPIRO: One Year Later.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: More Than a Political Stripe, MAGA Is a Now Movement.

PAULA BOLYARD: Is a Diversity Hire to Blame for the Sinking of a $100 Million New Zealand Navy Ship?.

SCOTT PINSKER: The Remarkable Evolution of Elon Musk

ED DRISCOLL: ‘Megalopolis’: Making Sense of Francis Ford Coppola’s Fever Dreams.

STEPHEN KRUISER: There Is No Republican Identity Crisis; There's Just a Dwindling Number of Trump-Hating Squishes.

STEPHEN GREEN: Did Democrats Take Control of China?.

CHRIS QUEEN: They'll Make Art Out of Anything These Days.

VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here. Don't forget, we just launched Platinum VIP membership which gives you access to dozens of movies and documentaries at the all-new TownhallTV, the ablitity to message your favorite authors, and a discount at the new Townhall Media store.

Advertisement

CONTIGENCIES: How Trump wins if Hurricane Helene takes North Carolina and Georgia off the table.

DOWN BALLOT BLUES: Kamala was supposed to save Democrats down ballot. Is she succeeding?

HARRIS 2.0: Really not much different from Harris 1.0.

DON'T GET COCKY: Let's hope the GOP doesn't make a huge mistake.

COMPLICATION: Need another reason not to want an EV?

BEYOND THE BRIEFING: Here's the thing about drag queens.

MOMENTUM: Trump has it right now, but can he keep it through November 5?

CARTOON

Kamala is politicizing hurricane response, and still leaving victims behind.

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.