More Than a Political Stripe, MAGA Is a Now Movement

I had a friend who worked for a polling company tell me polls are not meant to learn what people think; they are created to tell people what to think.

I have accurately predicted every presidential race since 2004 except 2020, when I hit a "wrinkle."

I did this by counting campaign signs and attributing value amounts based on the size. I traveled the country, specifically Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, counting signs.

Most importantly, I would stand on a stage in front of groups of people and ask them who they wanted to win. And they always told me.

Since writing here at PJ Media, making weekly appearances on Real America's Voice's Live From Studio 6B, and hosting my daily radio program, I don't travel much for comedy anymore.

FACT-O-RAMA! That last sentence wasn't a flex, it was a shameless self-promotion.

I know this much: I've recently been to two Trump stores in Eastern Pennsylvania—a historically blue part of the Keystone State—but have yet to see a place to snag a Kamala-Walz cigar lighter, cowboy hat, coffee mug, "shot" glass, or MAMA (Make America Marxist Again) cap.

Three years ago, wearing a MAGA hat—even on the newly red-pilled Long Island—was an invitation to turn me into an expectoration target. Blue-haired, razor-dodging harpies would screech "RACIST" as I was talking on the phone with a comedy booker trying to help a black comedian friend get a booking.

Today, people give me a thumbs up over the hat (even at the hippie-rific Trader Joe's store) and honk manically as they drive past my car flying a "Trump Nation" flag.

I find a new house with a Trump flag in my Long Island neighborhood every few days. Michigan's Huron and Macomb Counties, where I spend most of my time when I'm home in the Great Lake State, is pure Trump country, as is the drive on I-80 that takes me through the aforementioned states. I've yet to see a Kamala flag, though I did see a Winnie the Pooh flag in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, so I guess Pooh Bear is more popular in Pennsylvania than Harris.

Not all Michiganders have brains. As we were recording "Unwoke with Kevin and Kruiser," my wonderful friend and mentor, in the Kruiser portion of that podcast, told me the commie enclave of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is awash in Kamala signs and, likely, STDs.

FACT-O-RAMA! Most campaign signs are free. Hippies would never drop $20 on a Kamala flag even if they could find one. Whenever you see a Trump flag, you are looking at someone happy to invest in their political leanings. That shouldn't be ignored.

After Trump's massive Long Island rally, I went to a bar and spoke with two young couples, probably no more than 23 years old, who came in from the rally sporting Trump hats.

I asked one of the guys what he thought of the rally. His response was something along the lines of, "That rally wasn't just a guy giving campaign promises. I felt it was more like a..."

"Emotional, unifying movement?" I asked.

"Yes," he exclaimed before telling me he got Trump-pilled when he saw Trump take a bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, and stand up and yell, "FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!" with his fist raised.

FACT-O-RAMA! A former Long Island Democrat politician whom I won't name told a NYC morning radio show she went to the rally and was "shocked" by the crowd's diversity and how friendly we were. She clearly guzzles pinko, gluten-free, quinoa-flavored Kool-Aid.

As a comedian, I know how to "read a room." Whether that's 300 people in a comedy club or a nationwide election, I can pick up on the "vibe." The vibe I am getting almost everywhere is pure MAGA.

Trump is surging in the states he needs the most and with people who once scorned him, including black voters who are flocking to his campaign in record numbers.

I am not the only one who can feel the Trump vibe. Check this out:

My gut feeling is Trump is going to win big.

As Einstein once allegedly said, the United States has a gyroscope. Just when you think the country is going over a cliff on one side, it rights itself and heads to the other.

Will the Democrats cheat? Of course. I suspect we won't know who won on election night again. However, after the lawsuits and recounts, I believe Trump will take back the White House and make America great again.

