Kamala Harris Chokes After Teleprompter Glitch Derails Campaign Speech

Matt Margolis | 11:17 AM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris visited Flint, Michigan, in a bid to regain support from labor unions, a key group she’s been losing traction with. Just last month, she failed to secure the Teamsters’ endorsement, and now the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has decided not to endorse any presidential candidate for 2024—a significant blow given they backed Joe Biden in 2019 but withheld support from Hillary Clinton in 2016. With her support eroding, Harris is scrambling to make up lost ground. This speech was crucial, but a teleprompter glitch turned the event into a complete disaster.

Advertisement

Before the now infamous glitch—which has now gone viral—Kamala leaned on her usual stump speech and talking points, including, you guessed it, her oft-repeated claim that she grew up in the middle class.

And, of course, the usual empty promises...

...and lies...

...and cringey moments...

...and stealing ideas from Trump.

Advertisement

But, the true moment that everyone will remember, the moment that has gone viral on social media, is when Kamala's teleprompter briefly failed, and she had no idea what to say. 

"Remember his number? 32. Today, we got 32 days until the election," she said, full of energy. And then the teleprompter failed, and their was a long, awkward pause, and Kamala had no idea what to say, and started to wing it. "So 32 days. 32 days. Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do. Alright. 32 days. And we know we will do it. And and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end. This is gonna be a very tight race until the very end. We are the underdog, and we know we have some hard work ahead."

Advertisement

You can literally see the moment it happened by her facial expression. It's pure panic. 

Remember, she was delivering a scripted speech she’s given some version of countless times since becoming the Democratic nominee, yet she completely crumbled. Imagine someone running for president who can’t even think on their feet in such a situation. Does that inspire confidence in her ability to handle high-stakes negotiations with foreign leaders—especially our adversaries?

What a disaster.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Kamala Taped Explicit ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview During Hurricane Helene Recovery Matt Margolis
Study: COVID-Vaxxed Kids SIX TIMES Likelier to Die Than Unvaxxed Peers Ben Bartee
Entire Chicago School Board Resigns Leaving Mayor Johnson Free to Further Radicalize the Schools Rick Moran
You May Not Know His Name, But You Probably Have Heard His Songs Greg Byrnes
The Hurricane Relief-Industrial Complex Is Getting People Killed Kevin Downey Jr.
Weekend Parting Shot: Make Government Obsolete Again Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Study: COVID-Vaxxed Kids SIX TIMES Likelier to Die Than Unvaxxed Peers
Kamala Taped Explicit ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview During Hurricane Helene Recovery
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor - Replay
Advertisement