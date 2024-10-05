Kamala Harris Chokes After Teleprompter Glitch Derails Campaign Speech

Kamala Harris visited Flint, Michigan, in a bid to regain support from labor unions, a key group she’s been losing traction with. Just last month, she failed to secure the Teamsters’ endorsement, and now the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has decided not to endorse any presidential candidate for 2024—a significant blow given they backed Joe Biden in 2019 but withheld support from Hillary Clinton in 2016. With her support eroding, Harris is scrambling to make up lost ground. This speech was crucial, but a teleprompter glitch turned the event into a complete disaster.

Advertisement

Before the now infamous glitch—which has now gone viral—Kamala leaned on her usual stump speech and talking points, including, you guessed it, her oft-repeated claim that she grew up in the middle class.

Kamala: "I come from the Middle Class."



Wow. I didn't know that. You're telling me now for the first time. pic.twitter.com/hJd5wPYCUH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

And, of course, the usual empty promises...

KAMALA: We will invest in steel, iron, and the auto industry.



(She literally supports a ban on gas-powered cars and was going to allow U.S. Steel to be sold to Japan until Trump exposed her) pic.twitter.com/1wmJ9ClsD5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

...and lies...

KAMALA (lying): Trump's tax cuts mostly went to the wealthy and corporations.



(IRS data proves that the Trump tax cuts primarily benefitted working class Americans) pic.twitter.com/57RTiH9gBX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

...and cringey moments...

Kamala Harris is undoubtedly the most cringe human being that has ever lived. pic.twitter.com/hUcIE6GdWw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

...and stealing ideas from Trump.

Advertisement

Shocker: Kamala steals yet another policy from President Trump.



President Trump signed an EO that prioritized skillsets over college degrees for jobs in the federal government. pic.twitter.com/VZlSBwpBB7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

But, the true moment that everyone will remember, the moment that has gone viral on social media, is when Kamala's teleprompter briefly failed, and she had no idea what to say.

"Remember his number? 32. Today, we got 32 days until the election," she said, full of energy. And then the teleprompter failed, and their was a long, awkward pause, and Kamala had no idea what to say, and started to wing it. "So 32 days. 32 days. Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do. Alright. 32 days. And we know we will do it. And and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end. This is gonna be a very tight race until the very end. We are the underdog, and we know we have some hard work ahead."

Kamala's teleprompter briefly went out at the beginning of her speech — you can tell the exact moment it happened.



She had absolutely no idea what to do or say.



Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/287bSswwgS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Advertisement

You can literally see the moment it happened by her facial expression. It's pure panic.

Remember, she was delivering a scripted speech she’s given some version of countless times since becoming the Democratic nominee, yet she completely crumbled. Imagine someone running for president who can’t even think on their feet in such a situation. Does that inspire confidence in her ability to handle high-stakes negotiations with foreign leaders—especially our adversaries?

What a disaster.