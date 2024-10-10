Hurricane Helene Victims Can’t Even Get the $750 Kamala Promised Them

Last week, the Biden-Harris administration revealed that it would allocate a paltry $750 to residents in states that Hurricane Helene ravaged. Vice President Kamala Harris made this announcement herself.

“The president and I have been paying close attention from the beginning to what we need to do to make sure the federal resources hit the ground as quickly as possible, and that includes what was necessary to make sure that we provided direct federal assistance,” she declared. “And that work has been happening.”

She added, “And the federal relief and assistance that we have been providing has included FEMA providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, such as food, baby formula, and the like. And you can apply now.”

Imagine losing your home, your livelihood, and so much more, only to receive a meager $750 from the federal government, contingent upon application. It’s a stark and disheartening response — a true slap in the face to American citizens in desperate need.

This insult is especially glaring when you consider that the administration has been directing a seemingly limitless amount of taxpayer dollars toward providing free housing and rent for illegal aliens, as well as sending billions overseas to Ukraine. The insult has gotten even worse since last week because the victims of Hurricane Helene aren't even getting the $750.

A North Carolina mayor said that the administration denied his daughter, who lost her home to Hurricane Helene, the $750 that Kamala said she'd be able to get. He told Fox News that his daughter received just $300 instead.

“So, my daughter, whose house got completely wiped out — she has no flood insurance — meets with a FEMA person, applies for everything… She doesn’t get the $750 that Kamala says she is supposed to get. Gets approved for $300 for personal items. What is that gonna do?” Newland Mayor Derek Roberts told Fox News.

“That’s literally all she got. Her entire first floor is wiped out; we hauled everything off. It’s gone," he said.

Yet the feds denied her the $750.

"They gave her $300," he said. "That won’t even cover what’s in her refrigerator.”

This North Carolina mayor just said his daughter applied for FEMA’s $750 payment program, but only received $300.



Her house was completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/pgwouxDFor — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 9, 2024

According to FEMA, the $750 is supposed to be an initial payment for immediate needs.

"This is a type of assistance that you may be approved for soon after you apply, called Serious Needs Assistance. It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication, and other emergency supplies," explains the FEMA website. "There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify for to receive and Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds. As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing, personal property and home repair costs."

$750 wouldn't even come close to being enough for someone who has lost their home, yet the Biden-Harris administration was only able to spare $300 for this man's daughter. What a disaster.