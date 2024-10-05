Stories You May Have Missed This Week: One Month To Go

Matt Margolis | 10:01 AM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

With just a month left until the 2024 election, the race is entering a critical phase, and this past week has brought some major developments. The biggest, of course, was the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz. Hurricane Helene and the Biden-Harris administration's terrible response also dominated the headlines this week, as did Iran’s latest attack on Israel. 

What impact will these key events have on the election? Time will tell.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

LEADERSHIP FAIL: Kamala’s statement on Iran attacking Israel was a total fail.

HE TOO: Kamala’s husband accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend back in 2012.

SHUT UP JOE: Biden opposes Israel destroying Iran’s nuclear sites.

PALESTINIAN: It’s a made-up word.

FREE SPEECH: It’s under attack by Jack Smith.

POLITICIZING TRAGEDY: Joe Biden manages to do it without shame.

FLIP IT: Another Democrat-held Senate seat could be flipped.

LANDSLIDE: Some pollsters see a Trump landslide coming.

GREEN ENERGY: It’s helping China, not the United States.

MARGIN OF FRAUD: Trump needs to win big enough that Democrats can’t cheat their way to victory.

DEPENDENCY: Americans are more dependent on the government than you realize.

THE VP DEBATE

The vice presidential debate was really something. To say that JD Vance humiliated Tim Walz is an understatement. 

VANCE: He won before the debate even started.

SPANKED: JD Vance had a great night. Tim Walz, not so much.

ABORTION: Vance was right about Walz.

SPIN ROOM FAIL: Even the liberal media couldn't deny Walz lost bad.

KNUCKLEHEAD: So, Walz fancies himself a friend of school shooters, does he?

PANIC TIME?: After Walz flopped, Democrats have a real problem.

LYING MODERATORS: Enough with the phony climate change narrative already.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

STEPHEN GREEN: Biden Can Check Out Any Time He Likes (and He's Basically Left).

LINCOLN BROWN: God Is on His Throne. So What?.

STEPHEN KRUISER: Gosh, I Seem to Remember a Lot Less World War III When Donald Trump Was President.

JOHN STOSSEL: Politicians Steal Homes.

CHRIS QUEEN: Politicians Are Hindering Rescue Efforts in North Carolina, and One Rescuer Has Had Enough.

SCOTT PINSKER: Tim Walz: Friend of School Shooters, but Mainly Just a ‘Knucklehead’.

MICHAEL A. LETTS: What Is Kamala's Perfect Number for Migrant Criminals?.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps.

VIP 

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here

IRRELEVANCY: Does the United States matter on the world stage anymore?

MOVE OVER TRANNIES: Pedos want their protections now.

MISTAKES: The Biden-Harris administration has made a costly one.

DISASTER RELIEF: It's been a disaster.

FUDGE FACTOR: Here’s how the September jobs report was manipulated.

FUDGING: The latest jobs report isn't what the media claims it is.

JOE BIDEN: He wants Kamala to lose and it's obvious.

CARTOON

Kamala's recent softball interviews have done little to help her.

