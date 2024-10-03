Exclusive: Expert Slams ‘Green’ Energy as Helping China, Hurting U.S.

America has decimated its own manufacturing and thereby enriched Communist China. “We need to make things here and send the environmentalists to China,” Junk Science’s Steve Milloy told PJ Media.

Just as Europe shot itself in the foot by becoming energy-dependent on Russia, the "green" energy push by Democrats — especially the Biden-Harris administration — is making the U.S. increasingly dependent on China, where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the genocidal Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) military. Milloy explained why America is foolish to become dependent on China and how emissions aren’t triggering climate catastrophe as part of his commentary on this week’s vice-presidential debate and its moderators’ climate lies.

Europe, Milloy said, has “been on the vanguard of climate idiocy... they started decarbonizing [and] de-industrializing their economies. And, of course, they outsourced their energy needs to where? To Russia. And you know, as soon as Russia... was sufficiently enriched by Europe, and then Europe was sufficiently dependent on Russia, as soon as American weakness came along, Russia invaded Ukraine.”

But just as Europe became dependent on Russian gas, now the U.S. under Biden-Harris is becoming increasingly dependent on Communist China for the mining, rare-earth processing, and manufacturing involved in producing EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines. “We're doing the same thing now, not with Russia, but with China, because you cannot build an EV or really a solar farm or a wind farm, you cannot build any of the batteries without Communist China," Milloy said.

America let much of our manufacturing go overseas, but with U.S. wages higher than in China, the unprofitability and expense of “green” energy, and China dominating the mining and processing of necessary rare earths (including by using African child labor), “green” energy is particularly dependent on China. “This stuff is really unaffordable without the slave labor and low-wage labor and no environmental regulations and no labor regulations that China has,” Milloy explained. “And, of course, China is not doing this because... they're great guys. They're doing it because, like Russia entrapped Europe, they're doing the same thing to us.”

Unfortunately, the U.S. economy is “already dependent on China,” but we should be reversing that trend instead of rushing ahead with it. Milloy warned, “If China was to attack Taiwan, well, we really couldn't do anything about it because if China cut off trade to us... we would have none of this green crap. We would have no antibiotics. We'd have no chips. I mean, our economy is at the mercy of China as it is. Why do we want to make it worse?”

Milloy referred to JD Vance’s insistence during the vice presidential debate that U.S. manufacturing is cleaner than China’s, which could be better from a Democrat perspective. “That's just generally true,” Milloy affirmed. But there’s a downside that Vance didn’t detail. “We have the most stringent environmental regulations in the world, many of which are overly stringent. It's one of the reasons we don’t have any manufacturing.” Hopefully, this could change under a Trump-Vance administration, as Vance has emphasized his support for domestic manufacturing.

Woke climate alarmist regulations aside, Milloy added, “We're cleaner, just in terms of the total environment... we've just taken care of our environment better.” But it is ironic that the environmental regulations at home preclude the toxic manufacture of “green” turbines, batteries, and panels, meaning that the climate alarmists' energy plan depends on a foreign nation not following climate alarmist ideology!

Milloy ended, “You know, if you don't believe me, go look at China. China is a disgusting mess.” The country is infamous for its air pollution and other health hazards. “It's got nothing to do with emissions,” Milloy stated. “Sometimes you find Republicans saying, ‘Well, we have lower emissions here.’ It doesn't really matter. The difference in emissions is not going to... affect the climate. The difference between making it here [or] making it in China is not really going to make that much difference,” though we’re “genuinely cleaner in [America]. So if you're really concerned about the environment... we need to make things here and send the environmentalists to China.”

Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz, with his multiple China/CCP trips and ties, is the perfect example, Milloy noted. “Tim Walz certainly wants to be [in China].” Ultimately, though, the climate idiocy of Walz, Kamala Harris, and others is suicidal. “Generally, why do we want to become dependent on China when... they don't mean us well?” Milloy asked. After all, the CCP’s “avowed goal is to be the lone global superpower by 2049,” so “making our energy... dependent on them or making it more dependent on them is just a disaster. We need to bring this stuff back home.”