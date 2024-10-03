Jack Smith Trump Filing Argues That Free Speech Is Criminal

Illegal DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith wants Twitter jail to be physical. His new election-interfering filing against Donald Trump essentially argues that Trump’s free speech should be considered criminal.

Challenging the integrity of election results is almost as old as the United States itself, and Democrats have most certainly been claiming that elections are fraudulent or illegitimate since Andrew Jackson. Remember when Hillary Clinton and her supporters claimed that the 2016 election was a fraud? Jack Smith apparently does not, because his new filing against Trump argues that Trump’s speech, including his tweets, about election integrity and election fraud is reason to prosecute and convict the former president.

The First Amendment protects Americans’ free speech when criticizing the government and criticizing elections. In America, you have always been allowed to claim that you thought elections were fraudulent, whether that is true or not. It’s a First Amendment right. Smith wants to criminalize that constitutionally protected free speech when the Democrats’ most formidable opponent uttered it. But if you think it will stop with Trump, think again. The Democrat party has become the anti-free speech party, the party of the censorship industrial complex.

The Biden-Harris administration and the Harris-Walz ticket want to silence Americans as much as Smith wants to silence Trump. Didn’t John Kerry just describe the First Amendment as a “block,” and didn’t Tim Walz just endorse and defend censorship during the vice presidential debate?

Below are two brief excerpts from Smith’s filing:

The throughline of these efforts was deceit: the defendant’s and co-conspirators’ knowingly false claims of election fraud... [Trump] used his Twitter account to undermine public confidence in the electoral system, spread false claims of election fraud, attack those speaking the truth… [and] marshal his supporters’ anger…

Smith is still trying to argue that Trump deliberately incited a violent riot, which of course we know is false; Trump called for peace multiple times on Jan. 6. and had requested National Guard troops ahead of time, an offer Democrat officials rejected. And again, “false claims” are not a crime. They are a constitutional right.

Democrats always have an outrageous double standard. Smith’s role as special counsel was already ruled unconstitutional, and his argument is preposterous. Again, Americans and especially Democrats have been making accusations of election fraud for centuries (sometimes accurately and with very good reason — Democrats have long cheated in elections). Clinton and Stacey Abrams are two prominent Democrats who aggressively denied official election results.

Some of Clinton’s supporters — including lawmakers — urged the Electoral College to overturn the 2016 election results and choose Clinton instead of Trump for president. Trump never called for an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, despite what Jack Smith pretends, but Clinton’s supporters certainly called for a political insurrection. After 2016, being a so-called “election denier” in the Democrat party was more popular than it is now in the Republican party.

Jack Smith is the one attempting to interfere in a U.S. election, not Donald Trump. This latest filing is just part of the Democrats’ desperate lawfare campaign against Trump.