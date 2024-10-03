Landslide, HO! Pollsters Suggest Trump Could Pummel Harris in November

What a week it's been for Trump, Vance, and We the People. Commies... not so much.

The Trafalgar Group released a poll on Wednesday showing Trump has increased his lead in the vital swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The recent poll shows Trump beating Harris by 2.2 points in Michigan, with Trump scoring 47.5% of the votes to Harris's 45.3%.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Muslim mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, which also has an all-Muslim city council, endorsed Trump for president last month.

On August 31, the Trafalgar Group had Trump beating Harris 47% to 46.6%, a lead of only 0.4%.

Trump is winning in Wisconsin as well, topping the Kackler by 47.1% to 46%. The poll had Trump at 47.3% to Harris's 46.2%.

“These numbers are the best we’ve seen for Trump in this election cycle. If this momentum holds, he could easily win by a significant margin," a polling source stated.

In Pennsylvania, which many pundits believe Harris needs to win, Trump is up, with 47.5% of the vote, compared to Harris's 45.3%.

On August 31, the Trafalgar Group had Trump at 47% and Harris with 44.9% of the vote, a gain of 0.1% for Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Latest polling from Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage suggests Trump is on track for a landslide victory in the 2024 election, with a commanding lead in key battleground states. Read the full report here: https://t.co/ZrKrO4UYCh #Election2024 #TrumpWins — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) October 2, 2024

There is more bad news for the Democrats, communists, and deep-state swamp wigglers.

An Insider Advantage poll shows Trump snagging a whopping 21% of the black vote and 44.4% of the Hispanic vote in North Carolina.

Trump snags a staggering 26.5% of the black vote in Nevada. Trump has 26.1% of the black vote in Pennsylvania, where he is currently beating Harris in the general election with 49.8% of the vote compared to Harris's 48.4%.

These numbers can spell tragedy for Democrats who rely on a heavy minority turnout to put them in office.

Not every pollster agrees with the potential of a Trump landslide

Thomas Miller of Northwestern University, who relies on betting sites for his polls, shows Kamala winning in a potential landslide.

Busken Bakery in Cincinnati has predicted every presidential winner since 1984 (except 2020, weird, right?) based on presidential cookie sales. They have Trump clown-slapping Kamala with 15,823 snacks sold with Trump's likeness to Harris's paltry 4,833. Cookie sales are obviously not scientific, yet they seem to have gotten more predictions right than "scientific" pollsters like FiveThirtyEight, which spectacularly dropped the ball in 2016.

An article from Econotimes suggests that based on the polling of The Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage, a landslide for Trump is quite feasible.

Donald Trump appears to be positioned for a sweeping victory in the upcoming presidential election, as new polling data suggests the former president holds a commanding lead in several crucial battleground states. According to recent reports from Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage, Trump’s surge in support puts him ahead of his Democratic rivals in states that could determine the outcome of the 2024 election.

Trump's leads in the aforementioned polls don't seem like a landslide yet, but he is clearly surging, especially among minority voters.

Other than myself, few pundits are questioning the effects of Hurricane Helene—and, more importantly, the inept, almost cruel lack of response by the Biden-Harris administration—may have on voters in North Carolina and Georgia.

Don't pour a victory bourbon yet; assume the race is a dead heat. It's unsafe to handpick the polls you like.

Convince your "non-political" friends and family to get into the fight NOW before we are sucking grasshopper smoothies in the woke utopia the Democrats and globalists have in store for America.