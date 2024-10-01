Gosh, I Seem to Remember a Lot Less World War III When Donald Trump Was President

This election cycle seems to have been going on since "The Munsters" was a primetime hit on television. I've checked and rechecked the calendar and — I kid you not — we are nearing the end of this thing. Given the amount of pro-Harris and anti-Trump B.S. we will have to wade through, these last five weeks may feel like another six months, but the end is truly nigh.

I mean the end of the election cycle, not the end of the world. Maybe.

Between now and November, I'm going to keep pushing back on a lot of the recurring false attacks on Donald Trump by the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. One I've been hitting a lot in recent days is the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers' insistence that Trump is unfit to lead.

This comes up constantly in the MSM, and the assertion is patently absurd. At the moment they were sworn in back on January 20, 2021 (has it really not even been four years?!?!?), Joe Biden and Kamala Harris opened a Pandora's Box of examples of "unfit to lead." The only thing they've been successful at is their assault on the finances of the American taxpayers.

In just the past week, we have seen Biden and Harris redefine "incompetent" with their responses to Hurricane Helene's overwhelming devastation. Because Joe Biden mentally checked out of reality long ago, the disaster provided ample opportunity for Harris to give the American people even a little hint that she is ready to lead the nation.

We all know how that went.

As I write this column, it's been a few hours since the news broke about Iran's attack on Israel. This attack by the regime that bankrolls Islamic terrorists in the Middle East has — for the moment at least — gotten the Biden administration to behave as if the United States is once again a staunch ally of Israel's. This is from Chris:

U.S. destroyers "fired approximately a dozen interceptors against the incoming Iranian missiles," said Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that "U.S. naval destroyers joined Israeli air defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles."

That's a refreshing change from almost a year of mixed messaging from the Biden people, who were busy trying to play both sides in an attempt to win Michigan's electoral votes.

A key component to the Left's "Trump is unfit to lead" nonsense is a retelling of what actually transpired when he was in office. For example, when it comes to the U.S. economy during the Trump years, they act as if the COVID year was the only thing that happened.

The reality is that before the global pandemic, the economy was roaring so loud that even the truth-averse Democrats couldn't ignore it.

The world was also a far more peaceful place when Donald Trump was in the Oval Office, which tends to be the case when the United States has a strong, decisive president. The World War III starter conflagrations happening all over the planet are what we get when the president is not only weak but mostly un-American too.

Trump released a statement in anticipation of Iran's attack on Israel, which Catherine wrote about here, and reminded people of how things were:

Trump went on to tout his record, which included weakening the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime and bringing about the historic Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab nations. “When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal,” Trump insisted. “Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East.”

He should have received a Nobel Peace Prize for the Abraham Accords, but the Nobel Committee is comprised of a bunch of man-panty socialists.

The world was a much safer place when Donald Trump was president. If he gets back into office, he will hopefully have time to undo the myriad wrongs of the Biden-Harris administration. If the babbling idiot Harris schemes her way into office, we'll all be thrust from "FA" to "FO" before the Super Bowl next year.

