BREAKING: Israel Under Major Attack From Iranian Missiles

Paula Bolyard | 12:49 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The IDF announced that Iran launched missiles into Israel "a short while ago." Israelis were told to head to bomb shelters immediately. 

According to the IDF, "Approx. 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles."

A spokesman for the IDF said that Israel's air defense system is "fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary."

The attack comes after Iran vowed to seek revenge for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut on Saturday. Iran said the death of Nasrallah "will not go unanswered" and followed through with that promise in this major escalation of tensions in the region. 

On Monday, Israel moved into Lebanon to conduct what was described as “limited, localized, and targeted ground raids” against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. 

Earlier today, White House officials said it had “indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” adding the United States was “actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack.”

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” a senior White House official warned. 

Former President Trump warned Iran earlier today: “They should not do it. It would be a big mistake if they do.," he said. "They have no respect for the (Biden-Harris) administration. This would have never happened if I was president. Zero chance.”

The White House had not responded to the attack at publishing time. 

This is a developing story. 

Paula Bolyard

