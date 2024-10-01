BREAKING: Israel Under Major Attack From Iranian Missiles

The IDF announced that Iran launched missiles into Israel "a short while ago." Israelis were told to head to bomb shelters immediately.

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. pic.twitter.com/bKXPdqMsBr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

According to the IDF, "Approx. 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles."

I don’t think you can understand what’s happening right now. Literally booms over our heads every four seconds. Sirens non stop. Every single city is under attack. Literally. It’s raining ballistic missiles now! pic.twitter.com/NAtTmrMQEC — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) October 1, 2024

A spokesman for the IDF said that Israel's air defense system is "fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary."

The attack comes after Iran vowed to seek revenge for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut on Saturday. Iran said the death of Nasrallah "will not go unanswered" and followed through with that promise in this major escalation of tensions in the region.

On Monday, Israel moved into Lebanon to conduct what was described as “limited, localized, and targeted ground raids” against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Earlier today, White House officials said it had “indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” adding the United States was “actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack.”

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” a senior White House official warned.

The missiles hitting Israel right now are the same ones Biden and Harris worked to lift UN sanctions on the first month he took office.



They said it would help promote diplomacy with Iran.pic.twitter.com/N8bC0laztU — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 1, 2024

Former President Trump warned Iran earlier today: “They should not do it. It would be a big mistake if they do.," he said. "They have no respect for the (Biden-Harris) administration. This would have never happened if I was president. Zero chance.”

The White House had not responded to the attack at publishing time.

This is a developing story.