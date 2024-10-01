‘The World Is on Fire’: Trump Says Biden-Harris Weakness Led to Iran Attack

“The World is on fire,” said Donald Trump, just before Iran attacked Israel. As missiles rain down on America’s Middle Eastern ally, Trump slammed the current U.S. administration and promised peace.

Missiles are reportedly exploding every few seconds in the already pounded nation of Israel, which has so far done an incredible job of taking out important enemy targets while fighting a multi-front war and lacking proper U.S. support. The weak, feckless, terrorist-funding, Israel-undermining, Gaza-loving Biden-Harris administration emboldened Iran and must bear at least partial responsibility for the ongoing war on Israel, Trump insisted. “You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World,” he said.

Listen to the booms.



This is Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/DKl6HfWjvz — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 1, 2024

Trump posted shared a video and an official statement in anticipation of the Iranian attack that has since exploded over Israel. The statement, which was labeled as commentary on the “Iranian Terror Regime’s Imminent Attack on Israel,” began, “The World is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the Country. We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and [Gov.] Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops.” After that jab at both Newsom and Harris, Trump added, “No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on.”

Trump went on to tout his record, which included weakening the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime and bringing about the historic Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab nations. “When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal,” Trump insisted. “Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East.”

🔴 Watch: Iranian missiles target Jews, Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City.



We will take every measure necessary to protect the people of Israel. pic.twitter.com/T23PZPImgv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 1, 2024

Under him, Trump emphasized, “we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World.”

In light of reports that Iran hacked the Trump campaign and tried to share the information with Trump’s Democrat opponents, and reports of Iranian assassination plots, Trump said, “It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me.”

Trump ended:

If I was in charge, October 7th never happens, Russia/Ukraine never happens, Afghanistan Botched Withdrawal never happens, and inflation never happens. If I win, we will have peace in the World again. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the World goes up in smoke.

Meanwhile, Trump’s video shows VP Kamala Harris dancing and gyrating as what looks like different dictatorial world leaders and terrorists watch her.

“Like us, China also saw [her] weakness; so did Putin, then, he invaded Ukraine,” the video narrator declares. “Hamas saw Harris’s anti-Israel statements and will use [them] as a green light to keep murdering Israelis. And Iran thinks Harris is so incompetent, new intel shows they’re trying to help Harris win the election.”

The video concludes, “America doesn’t need another TikTok performer, we need the strength that will protect us.”

If the Iranian regime wants Harris to win, one wonders if Israeli officials are now hoping for a Trump victory as much as Americans are so that a strong pro-Israel, anti-Iran leader will once again be leading America and the free world.