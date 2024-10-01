The V.P. Debate Hasn't Happened Yet, But J.D. Vance Has Already Won

(Programming note: My colleagues and I will be liveblogging the debate. We always have a lot of fun with these things and would love to have you join us! Check the Home Page a few minutes before go-time for the link.)

Jump in a time machine with me my friends as I write a review of the 2024 vice presidential debate 24 1/2 hours before it even begins.

There is a very real possibility that this is going on a lot in American media tonight, I'm just the only one who is being honest about it. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are forbidden from admitting that the Republican is the winner of a vice presidential debate. Never mind the fact that the Dem candidate rarely wins these things, the hacks have their marching orders from the Democratic National Committee. All of the "Walz really delivered some zingers," recaps that you will see tomorrow night are almost certainly being pre-written tonight.

Honestly, I think that the last time a Dem in the second spot on the ticket won one of these things was in the Gore-Quayle-Stockdale (Perot's V.P. pick) debate in 1992. I can't even be sure about that, because Al Gore has never been as smart as the Democrats say he is and Dan Quayle has never been as dumb.

I remember watching Dick Cheney wipe up every floor in the continental United States with John Edwards in 2004, only to spend the next day reading and hearing glowing accounts of Edwards's win.

Um...no.

This won't come as a shock to readers here, but Joe Biden didn't say much that was factual in his debate with Sarah Palin in 2008. If you go back and watch it, she won the debate. It wasn't a knockout — more like a split decision — but Palin won.

I can run through the other debates since 1980, but, trust me, I'm right here.

As for the 2024 installment, this one was over long before it began. True, the Democrats have really been living in an alternate timeline since Madame Veep helped depose her boss, but there is no universe in which the prevaricating goofball Tim Walz is going to be sharper than J.D. Vance. He is slightly less incoherent than Kamala Harris, but that's like patting yourself on the back because you don't drink as much Jack Daniels as Keith Richards.

As we have seen time and time again throughout this campaign, J.D. Vance is one cool customer under the glare of the television lights. He absolutely steamrolls the MSM's Dem propagandists when they attempt to hit him with false premises and "Gotcha!" questions. It's rarely any fun watching a Republican politician dealing with the press but I'd buy a ticket to watch Vance smack down Kaitlan Collins or Jake Tapper.

Unless the DNC can find a way to get Bill Cosby to mix a pre-debate cocktail for Vance, he'll show up sharp and ready for whatever biased nonsense that CBS moderators Nora O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan throw at him while they're coddling America's pathological liar grandpa.

Yes, the questions will be horrible.

Senator Vance, why do you favor bombing Haitian migrants, and is it true that you think all babies and kittens are ugly?

The Dems' MSM lapdogs have not had a lot of luck trying to trip up Vance. When Donald Trump first tapped him as his running mate, I wrote that the fact that Vance was a celebrity before he got into politics helped him learn to deal with the hostile press better. He's been proving me right ever since.

Many people question whether the vice presidential debate means anything at all. I would probably just give it a shrug in a normal election year. This is not a normal election, though. Who knows what might or might not help? It's best to pay a lot of attention to every detail when the future of the Republic is at stake.

Too many Republican candidates have been derailed by agenda-driven aggression from members of the mainstream media.

We're not going to have to worry about that with J.D. Vance on Tuesday night.

We'll keep on top of the Left's media bias narrative machine.