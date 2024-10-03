Biden Asks Americans to 'Put Politics Aside' for Storm Victims, Then Calls Climate Doubters 'Brain Dead'

Joe Biden will go down in history as the most bipartisan president of the 21st century. That's because history is going to be written largely by leftists who don't think Biden calling MAGA Republicans "a threat to democracy" is partisan.

Advertisement

Similarly, Biden is ecumenical when it comes to climate change. Hurricane Helena devastated North Carolina, and Biden wants to bring us all together to help the victims.

“In a moment like this, we put politics aside, at least we should put it all aside, and we have here,” the retiring 81-year-old president said after a FEMA briefing in Raleigh.

“There are no Democrats or Republicans, there are only Americans, and our job is to help as many people as we can, as quickly as we can, and as thoroughly as we can.”

Biden segued from "let's all be brothers and sisters" to climate skeptics are "brain dead."

“Nobody can deny the impact of [the] climate crisis anymore — at least I hope they don’t. They must be brain dead if they do,” Biden jabbed.

If Biden can prove that Helene was due to climate change, he should win a Nobel Prize. Climate science has yet to find the magic indicators that can say for certain that climate change caused the hurricane.

The water is warmer, but is that due specifically to climate change? That has yet to be proved.

“Scientists report that with warming oceans powering more intense rains, storms like Helene are getting stronger and stronger — they’re not going to get less, they’re going to get stronger. Today in North Carolina, I saw the impacts of that fury.”

Advertisement

That's not entirely accurate. In fact, it's a load of codswallop.

“[D]espite what you may have heard, Atlantic hurricanes are not becoming more frequent,” explained Danish economist Bjorn Lomborg in the Wall Street Journal in 2021. “In fact, the frequency of hurricanes making landfall in the continental U.S. has declined slightly since 1900.”

“[No,] there aren’t more powerful hurricanes either. The frequency [of] Category 3 and above hurricanes making landfall since 1900 is also trending slightly down,” Lomborg writes. “A July Nature paper finds that the increases in strong hurricanes you’ve heard so much about are ‘not part of a century-scale increase, but a recovery from a deep minimum in the 1960s–1980s.’”

In September, I wrote a piece about the lack of Atlantic hurricanes to that point. While Helena is a particularly big and violent storm, it doesn't change the fact that named storms in the Atlantic are down this year.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris was in Georgia, also touting her bipartisan bona fides.

“I think that in these moments of hardships, one of the beauties about who we are as a country is people really rally together and show the best of who they are in moments of crisis,” Harris said.

Advertisement

Is calling people who disagree with you "brain dead" the "best" of who we are?

New York Post:

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign tweeted sarcastically: “Biden — the uniter-in-chief — says Americans ‘must be braindead’ if they ‘deny’ the hurricane damage is because of climate change.” “Comatose and cognitively declined Joe Biden is calling Americans like me brain dead. This is a joke, Right?” reacted conservative commentator Leo Terrell. Biden has come under fire for his management of the storm — including the fact that he monitored the initial days of the devastation impacting the Southeast from his Delaware beach house.

Apparently, it's only "divisive" and "hurtful" if Republicans do it.