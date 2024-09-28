Stories You May Have Missed This Week: A Tightening Race

There are now less than 40 days left before the election, and it's clear things are heating up in the battleground states. The momentum seems to be shifting in Trump's favor, with polls showing a noticeable surge in key areas. There have been some shifts in Michigan and tightening races in Virginia and Minnesota, which suggests momentum is on Trump's side now. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is struggling to maintain a consistent lead where it counts, and her recent interviews aren't helping her.

If the last week is any indication, Trump is gaining ground in places that could make all the difference.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

CULTURE

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here.

CARTOON

