Another Man Is Charged for Threatening to Kill President Trump

A man was charged yesterday for threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump, just a week after a second attempted assassin tried to shoot the Republican nominee for president in Florida.

Warren Jones Crazybull of Idaho allegedly made at least nine threatening phone calls to Trump's Palm Beach residence at Mar-A-Lago with a promise to kill him "personally."

Federal authorities arrested Crazybull on August 1, only weeks after Trump was shot in Butler, Pa., and before 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to carry out his failed attempt on Sept. 15, at Trump International Golf Club In West Palm Beach.

Investigations are still ongoing into the two assassination attempts by federal agencies and Congress, with the Secret Service and the FBI earning heavy criticism for their failures to protect the former President.

The 64-year-old Idaho resident is accused of making multiple threatening calls to the former President's Florida home on July 31.

“Find Trump … I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to take him down personally and kill him,” said Crazybull in one call, in reference to Trump’s club in New Jersey.

Mar-a-Lago security personnel informed the Secret Service that eight follow-up calls with similar threats against Trump came from the same phone number after the first call, according to court filings. Crazybull allegedly made similar “concerning” threats on Facebook using one of several fake aliases.

“I start driving to the home of this multi person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down single combat,” said Crazybull in a July 31 post, while another read, “I’m coming for you Trump.”

His Facebook page has apparently been taken down or is no longer public.

The alleged assassin plotter also referenced Jeffrey Epstein, JFK, and the “machinations of a shadow government” on his Facebook account.

The Secret Service was able to confirm his identity through phone records and by comparing the voice on the threatening calls recorded by Mar-a-Lago security staff to a video that he posted on his Facebook account. Federal authorities were then able to use location data from Crazybull's T-Mobile device to determine his location and take him into custody in Montana, according to the court filing.

According to court records, a Secret Service agent who interrogated Crazybull described him as having "racing" thought patterns and seemed "confused" and "paranoid." Crazybull, who is presumably of Native American descent, told authorities that he had threatened to kill Trump because of “broken treaties that resulted in the loss of his land.”

According to the affidavit, he told federal law enforcement that “he would not attempt to kill former President Trump” but was determined not to allow him to return to the Oval Office.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung blamed the latest threat on the rhetoric of Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Kamala Harris and liberal Democrats are the ones who are deranged," Cheung said in a Sept. 23 press statement.

"There have been two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump, and their violent rhetoric are [sic] directly to blame," he continued and called on the Harris-Walz campaign to "apologize for their hateful rhetoric" and to "tone down their attacks."

The Trump campaign spokesman warned that if the Democrats failed to soften their rhetoric, then they were "explicitly advocating for and inciting more bloodshed" against the former President and his supporters.

Crazybull, who pleaded not guilty at his August 20 indictment, is being charged with one count of making threats against the 45th president and is set to go to trial in federal court in Idaho on October 28.