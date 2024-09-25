Top Kamala Surrogate Calls to ‘Extinguish’ Trump ‘for Good’

Less than two weeks after the latest assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a top surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also a member of Joe Biden’s cabinet, is under fire for using dangerous and reckless rhetoric against Trump.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo accused Trump of spreading “another lie” about Harris during an interview on MSNBC Tuesday. But what was really shocking was her chilling choice of words.

“How did we get here?” Raimondo asked, before declaring, “Let’s extinguish him for good. We have an answer — a remarkably talented candidate in Harris.”

Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary @GinaRaimondo calls for President Trump to be "extinguished for good."



Ten days ago, a deranged Harris supporter tried to assassinate President Trump.



Yet, Democrat lunatics continue to spew this dangerous rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/zCSZfx4RqM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

On September 15, authorities apprehended Ryan Wesley Routh after he attempted to murder Trump on a West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course. Roughly two months earlier, on July 13, Trump barely escaped assassination during a rally in Butler, Pa., after the Secret Service reportedly left a building unguarded, allowing Thomas Matthew Crooks a clear shot at Trump. Thanks to a slight turn of the head at the right moment, Trump was only struck in the ear.

Raimondo's rhetoric came a day after the Department of Justice released a handwritten letter from Routh, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump, in which Routh offer $150,000 for someone to finish the job he failed to complete.

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump,” Routh's letter began, "but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

"It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can compete the job,” the letter continues. “Everyone across the globe from the younger to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity."

Donald Trump Jr., blasted the DOJ for releasing the letter, accusing the department of “putting a bounty” on the former president’s head.

WTF!? Why is Kamala's DOJ publicizing Ryan Wesley Routh putting a bounty on my dad's head??? https://t.co/opFtwwhKAU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2024

Democrats are notorious for their violent rhetoric against Trump. Last year, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said that Trump is “destructive to our democracy and... he has to be eliminated.”

The problem with rhetoric like this is that Democrats are normalizing political violence and are effectively morally justifying it. Democrats have repeatedly accused Trump of being a “threat to democracy,” including both Biden and Harris on the campaign trail. In fact, Routh echoed their rhetoric on social media months before his assassination attempt, declaring that "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose."