They Have the Receipts: Trump Camp Links Dems’ Dangerous Rhetoric to Assassination Attempt

Yesterday, former President Donald Trump survived his second assassination attempt in just two months. His campaign isn’t holding back and is calling out Kamala Harris and the Democrats for their dangerous rhetoric.

“Thankfully, the would-be assassin was stopped by the heroic action of law enforcement — but make no mistake, this psycho was egged on by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris, Democrats, and their Fake News allies for years,” the campaign said in a memo to the media.

They are right. For years, the radical left and its allies in the media have spewed venom, demonizing President Trump and stoking hatred among its followers. It was only a matter of time before someone acted on it, and now it has happened twice in a matter of weeks.

We’ve seen a pattern of inflammatory statements from top Democrats, many of which paint Trump as a threat not only to the country but to democracy itself. This kind of rhetoric isn't just dangerous; it's a direct catalyst for the violence we're seeing today. And the Trump campaign has brought the receipts.

Harris herself has been at the forefront, repeatedly saying things like, “Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.”

Kamala Harris has consistently called President Trump a “dictator” and “a threat to democracy.”



Make no mistake: it’s Kamala and the Democrats who are the party of violence. pic.twitter.com/N7bhK2g7nf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

Then, of course, there’s her infamous appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” when she joked about killing Trump. This is the kind of cavalier talk that fuels the fire of deranged individuals who may take it as a call to action.

Of course, Joe Biden is no better. His statements, such as “Trump is a genuine threat to this nation” and “Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic” were blatant attempts to paint Trump and his supporters as existential dangers to America.

But this is hardly rhetoric limited to whoever is the Democrats’ presidential nominee. Democrats at all levels have repeated this narrative, from Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) calling Trump a “threat to our democracy” to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) saying that Trump is “destructive to our democracy and ... he has to be eliminated.”

Democrats have been so cavalier with their violent rhetoric against Trump that during an interview with MSNBC last year, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) shockingly stated that Trump “needs to be shot” before quickly covering up her Freudian slip and saying “stopped.”

June, 2023. Stacey Plaskett: Trump “needs to be shot— stopped.” pic.twitter.com/GMT4So31xN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2024

This is just a sampling of the examples of the dangerous and violent rhetoric Democrats have been spewing for years as the Trump campaign cited.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump campaign sends out a LONG LIST OF RECEIPTS of Democrats' rhetoric that "inspired another attempt on President Trump's life"



The campaign laid out over 50 unique quotes and provided sources for each. pic.twitter.com/V31HlPq8l8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2024

It's no wonder that radicals feel emboldened to target President Trump. The irresponsible language coming from leading Democrats makes it clear that they see no problem with fostering an atmosphere that justifies violence against their political opponent.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate Trump on Sunday, even echoed Biden-Harris rhetoric verbatim on social media. "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose," Routh said back in April.