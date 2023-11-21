Did a Democrat Congressman Call for Donald Trump to Be Assassinated?

In never ceases to amaze me the violent and hateful rhetoric that Democrats get away with. On Sunday, former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki had Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) on her MSNBC show, during which Goldman literally called for Donald Trump to be “eliminated,” and Jen Psaki sat there nodding as if there was nothing wrong with what he said.

"So, there’s been so much speculation, contemplation, discussion of what Trump wanted to do, what he knew or didn't know,” Psaki began. "I mean, do you think, as a prosecutor, former prosecutor, this is something that could be useful in the case against Trump? How it will be used?"

"Yeah, welI... I mean, look. He says 'I would be well received' because he knows the people who were there are his supporters who he riled up and incited to invade and riot at the Capitol and try to disrupt the proper accounting of the Electoral College votes. So every time he talks, he's putting himself into a bigger criminal hole,” Goldman claimed. "But that's not his objective. His objective is purely political, at this point. Politics don't work in the courtroom, as I think he’s finding out in the New York attorney general's case in New York, the civil case."

Goldman continued, "And that's going to continue in his criminal trials. But his rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous. And we saw what happened on January 6th, when he uses inflammatory rhetoric. Now, in his recent Truth Social post is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone that might be trying to work in government. And it is just an unquestionable at this point that this man cannot see public office again. He's not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be—he has to be eliminated."

.@RepDanGoldman: "His rhetoric is really getting dangerous... It is just unquestionable at this point that [Trump] cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit. He is destructive to our democracy. He has to be eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/9hS6NHlOB5 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 19, 2023

Take note of the fact that the above clip was posted to social by the official X/Twitter account of “Inside with Jen Psaki."

Keep in mind, this comes in the wake of the media conniption over Trump’s use of the word “vermin,” which the media jumped through all sorts of hoops to insist was Nazi rhetoric. That’s what the media does. Do you remember when a deranged 22-year-old kid shot former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz) and several others outside of a supermarket in Tucson, Ariz., in January 2011? Giffords was critically wounded but survived. However, a young child, an aide of Giffords, and a federal judge were among those killed. Like all other tragedies involving a shooting, Democrats and the media were anxious to blame anyone but the shooter for the incident and settled on former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who had put Giffords on a “target list” of vulnerable Democrats Palin hoped to see unseated in the 2010 midterm elections. They claimed Palin was inciting violence. Goldman could have said that Trump shouldn't be able to return to the White House, but he didn’t. He said Trump “has to be eliminated.”

How does one say that accidentally?

After significant backlash, Goldman tried hard to walk back his comments on Monday:

Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again.



While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence.



I apologize for the poor choice of words. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 20, 2023

He called for a presidential candidate to be eliminated on national television, and we’re supposed to believe he didn’t mean what he said?