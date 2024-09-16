Here’s Why the Media Will Memory-Hole the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

On Sunday, there was another attempt on Donald Trump's life — the second in just over two months. The shooter, armed with a scoped rifle, aimed through the fence of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., while Trump was golfing. Thankfully, Secret Service agents quickly thwarted the plot after spotting the rifle barrel protruding from the shrubbery and immediately opening fire. Routh fled, but local authorities swiftly apprehended him without resistance before he could escape.

How did we get to this point where we have two nearly successful assassination attempts within weeks of each other? After what happened in Butler, Pa., in July, it was reasonable to assume that the Secret Service would have addressed security weaknesses. That a shooter was able to get so close to firing at Trump reflects very poorly on the Secret Service and its ability to protect those under its watch.

Yet that doesn't seem to be the main concern of the liberal media. They have concerns, for sure, but they're very much misplaced.

On Sunday night, CNN’s Juliette Kayyem expressed concern over the second assassination attempt on Trump, warning that it "could have impacted voters" and will likely "be used for political purposes." She called the situation "exceptionally unfortunate."

"I really do... I don't care what you feel about him or Harris. I mean, you know, this is — this is the expectation that he will be safe. And the reason why, this is, you know, in some ways — you said how close the election is — the promise, this is a safety issue that is being thrown into a very, intense political environment in which the very fact of an assassination, a constitutional moment, because-because, because it's gonna — it would-could have impacted voters, will be used for political purposes."

Kayyem undoubtedly said the quiet part out loud there. The real issue for her and I'm sure pretty much everyone at CNN is that they hate Trump, who has now faced two assassination attempts in just over two months, and that it might boost Trump’s chances in the election.

That was their concern after the last assassination attempt, too. Members of the media lamented how the iconic photos of a bloodied Trump might boost him in the election. Sadly, this is what they are worried about when they should be worried about how their anti-Trump rhetoric has contributed to unhinged leftists resorting to political violence

Kayyem continued, "And that to me is just not as a, you know, exceptionally unfortunate because whatever your beliefs are, we do deserve to have, campaigns that are not, a part that where violence isn't being used as either a sword or a shield."

Despite two near-successful attempts on his life within weeks, the media seem more concerned about how these events might politically benefit Trump rather than the implications of the violence itself. Meanwhile, the shooter’s son has confirmed that the shooter is a fervent anti-Trumper.

That’s why it is inevitable that the media will attempt to memory-hole the incident — just like the last one.