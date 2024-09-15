Remember When Kamala Harris Joked About Killing Trump?

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon in Florida, just nine weeks after a previous attempt in Butler, Pa., has reignited concerns about the violent and hateful rhetoric coming from the political left.

Advertisement

Mere days before Trump was shot in Butler, Joe Biden declared, “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the violent rhetoric from the left.

For years, Biden and the Democratic Party have relentlessly compared Trump to Hitler, branding him a threat to democracy and a would-be dictator. Such rhetoric has continued to this day. Kamala Harris has been using incendiary rhetoric against Trump, just like Biden has. In fact, she once openly joked about killing him.

In 2018, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeners asked Harris a lighthearted question. "If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?"

Kamala's response, however, took a darker turn: "Does one of us have to come out alive?"

The audience responded with nervous laughter, but the quip underscored the casual nature with which some on the left have discussed violence against Trump.

Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions with Ellen in 2018.



Can we impeach her?pic.twitter.com/uCOa4uJihz — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Harris literally made a joke about killing the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, and the attorney general of the United States. And she thought it was funny. Of course, DeGeneres laughed, too. So did the audience.

In response to the latest attempt on Trump's life, Kamala offered a brief statement on X/Twitter:

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

It’s no surprise that she hasn’t called for lowering the political temperature since just a few years ago, she was making jokes about killing Trump. Her remarks only served to normalize and trivialize political violence. The irony is glaring — Trump, who told his supporters to march peacefully to the Capitol, was impeached for “inciting violence,” while her dangerous rhetoric went largely unchallenged.

Related: Alexander Vindman's Wife Mocks Second Assassination Attempt on Trump



And why should that be surprising? Let's not forget that Biden and Harris initially praised the BLM riots of 2020, with Biden referring to the rioting as "protesting" and saying that it should not overshadow its purpose. He didn't condemn the rioting and looting, which caused numerous deaths and up to $2 billion in damages.

Advertisement

Their support waned only after polling showed a backlash. Prior to this shift, the left celebrated the riots, with many endorsing and financially supporting the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which raised $35 million "to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota." Hollywood celebrities and then-Sen. Harris, who encouraged donations to the fund on Twitter, played a significant role in this support.

Kamala's tweet calling on people to support the bail fund is still up.