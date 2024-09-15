Sister-in-Law of Democrat House Candidate Mocks Second Assassination Attempt on Trump

Matt Margolis | 7:45 PM on September 15, 2024
Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP

We've been covering the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump here at PJ Media, but now I feel the need to turn our attention to an unhinged reaction from the left.

Advertisement

After the failed assassination attempt in July, many on the left took to social media to lament how the shooter failed to get a kill shot on Trump when he happened to turn his head at the right moment and the bullet only grazed his ear.

Recommended: We Now Know How the Gunman Targeted Trump at His Golf Course

Shortly after news broke of shots fired near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rachel Vindman, the sister-in-law of Eugene Vindman, the Democratic candidate running for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, felt it was appropriate to make light of the situation and mock the latest attempt on Trump's life. 

"No ears were harmed," she quipped. "Carry on with your Sunday afternoon." 

Instead of walking back her tasteless comments when she faced well-deserved backlash for trivializing political violence, Vindman doubled down. 

"Sorry you’re triggered," she said before adding some laugh emojis. "I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit." 

She later added, "Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility.Look at what is happening in Springfield, OH right now but he wants to claim he's a victim. You cannot have it both ways."

Advertisement

Rachel Vindman is married to Alexander Vindman, who famously leaked information about a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a whistleblower, which ultimately led to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry. 

Related: Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Has Been Identified

Derrick Anderson, Eugene Vindman's Republican opponent, reacted to the post on X.

"Violence against any elected official should never be celebrated or dismissed. This is now the second assassination attempt on former President Trump in a few weeks. Our country needs to continue to work to come together, as one, and be united against the challenges we face both at home and abroad," Anderson posted. "My opponent, Yevgeny Vindman, has called for lowering the political temperature of this country — so will he denounce these terrible statements from his family member and supporter?"

Eugene Vindman also reacted to the assassination attempt in a post on X.

In addition to not even mentioning Trump's name, Vindman did not condemn his sister-in-law's heinous remarks. Anderson didn't let the omission go unnoticed.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Vindman has yet to condemn his sister-in-law's post.

"Instead of hiding, Eugene Vindman must condemn this inflammatory rhetoric immediately. His silence can only be taken as agreement with Rachel Vindman’s rhetoric," NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement to our sister site Townhall.

RecommendedDan Bongino Predicted Another Assassination Attempt on Trump Would Happen

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

We Now Know How the Gunman Targeted Trump at His Golf Course Matt Margolis
Trump Survives 2nd Assassination Attempt — This Time at His Golf Course Matt Margolis
ABC News Is Perplexed: Why Isn’t Kamala Harris Getting a Post-Debate Bounce? The Answer Is… Scott Pinsker
‘NEVER SURRENDER’: Trump Defiant After Second Assassination Attempt Catherine Salgado
Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Has Been Identified Matt Margolis
New Details on Latest Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Australia Codifies ‘Misinformation’ Ban in Anti-Free Speech Law
MTG Calls Out 'Appalling and Extremely Racist' Laura Loomer
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement