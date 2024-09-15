Dan Bongino Predicted Another Assassination Attempt on Trump Would Happen

In light of the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, it's important to remember that just last month, former Secret Service agent and current radio host Dan Bongino warned that the Secret Service is in a worse state now than it was during the attempted attack on Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pa. He also predicted another potential “incident” involving the agency.

His concerns seem more prescient than ever now that, according to CNN, "Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump."

According to the Associated Press, "A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm’s muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials."

The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said. And no injuries were reported.

Once again, the Secret Service and their effectiveness at securing the area around Trump will come under scrutiny.

Last month, during a Heritage Foundation forum, Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) asked Bongino, “Is the Secret Service in a better spot today with Director Rowe in charge?”

“No, it’s worse,” Bongino told him bluntly. “And sadly, I'm glad this is all being recorded because when something else happens, and I hope it doesn't, I pray to my lord and savior Jesus Christ that I'm wrong. That you play this and go, ‘Look, that guy was crazy.’ You think this is the last incident, you're out of your mind. We have seen these incidents over and over.”

Bongino wasn't through.

“Kim Cheatle, the director, wasn't even fired. She was allowed to resign. She'll go get some cushy jobs somewhere, and her deputy [Rowe], who is one of the guys behind these stupid waste of time things like agents wearing red ties on the detail, because this actually happened, by the way. These people will tell you this … if you get the right people. He was concerned about the tie color of the agents on the detail because it seemed to imply he supported President Trump.”

House GOP Host Forum on Trump's Attempted Assassination with @Heritage: Clips Thread 🧵



1) Rep. Eli Crane to @dbongino: “In your opinion, is the Secret Service in a better spot today with Director Rowe in charge?"



Bongino: "No. It's worse….You think this is the last incident?…

Bongino is reacting to the latest incident on X/Twitter.

Looks like it was an OTR (off the record) movement for President Trump.

Security is handled differently for OTR movements, and this policy may have to change moving forward.

The Secret Service loses any element of surprise with an OTR movement with President Trump because he’s… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile MSNBC is predictably calling on the Trump campaign to tone down the rhetoric following this latest assassination attempt.