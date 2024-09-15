New Details on Latest Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump appears to have survived a second assassination attempt. Shots were fired in West Palm Beach, Fla., just outside his golf course, prompting Secret Service agents to take Trump to safety "after agents opened fire on a man who was spotted with what may have been a gun while the former president was on the links, according to law enforcement sources."

Advertisement

"Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter," CNN reported.

BREAKING 🚨 CNN reports officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for Trump and police found a backpack with AK-47 and a GoPro camera near Trump's golf course in Florida.pic.twitter.com/l603vrQbmn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 15, 2024

Sean Hannity, who had been invited to golf with Trump on Sunday but didn’t end up participating, has spoken with Trump and explained how events transpired swiftly and how the Secret Service responded with remarkable efficiency.

According to Hannity, Trump and real estate investor Steve Witkoff were about to putt on the fifth hole when they heard gunshots. "They both had exactly the same story, which was that they heard pop pop, pop pop," Hannity recounted. Witkoff provided additional details, emphasizing the immediate response from the Secret Service. Within seconds, agents had surrounded the former president, shielding him from potential danger. Hannity noted, "You had snipers with tripods. They knew the direction where the shots had been fired, and they had eyes on the location."

"I have confirmed with both the president and with Mr. Witkoff that the gun has been found," Hannity said. "They identified it as an AK 47."

Advertisement

"And thanks to Secret Service drone video coverage, they were able to identify the end of 1 individual involved in this shooting getting into a car after dropping the AK 47. And my understanding, according to both of them, is that that car has been identified, and I believe it's been surrounded. Whether or not that that person has been apprehended or not, I don't know. This happened in a matter of seconds."

Despite the close call, no one was harmed, thanks to the swift actions of the Secret Service. "Thankfully, the president is safe. Steve Witkoff is safe," Hannity assured viewers. "The Secret Service apparently acted with incredible speed and professionalism and, but but certainly alarming in every way imaginable in light of what happened in Butler."

The former president's response to the incident was classic Trump. "The first thing the president did when he got back to the clubhouse was make sure that everybody else was okay," Hannity said. "He didn't see his golf partner with him. 'Where's Steve? Where's Steve? Where's Steve?' And then Steve says, 'I'm right here.' He got in maybe a few minutes behind the president. The Secret Service was able to get everybody to safety. Everybody else was taken off the golf course."

After ensuring everyone was safe, Trump reportedly joked to Witkoff, "I really wanted to finish the hole. I was even, and I had a birdie putt."

Advertisement

BREAKING: Donald Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents when he was on the 5th hole after "pops" rang out.



According to Fox News, Trump was getting ready to putt when the incident unfolded.



The revelation came from Fox News' Sean Hannity who has spoken to Trump… pic.twitter.com/mBViQ8v3mf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024

There are now serious questions about how the gunman managed to know Trump would be there.

President Trump's round of golf was NOT on any public schedule.



How did the suspect know Trump was golfing there today?



How did he get a semi-automatic rifle so close to the president? pic.twitter.com/FvWw5cdukv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024

PJ Media will bring you the latest details on this story as they are available.